Lessons from the Field: How to Evaluate Baseball Players (2026)

Let's talk about a report that taught me some hard lessons. It's a story about learning from our mistakes and becoming better evaluators.

The Challenge of Scouting

Scouting is an art, and like any art, it's not without its challenges. You'll write reports on good players, bad players, and sometimes, you'll get it wrong despite your best efforts. Evaluating players is a tough game, akin to baseball itself. We all have our misses, but the key is to learn from them.

The Richy Valdez Story

There's a pitcher named Richy Valdez, a Royals prospect, who became a bridge to two important lessons. He was the subject of a report where my evaluation and his actual performance didn't align. But it's these kinds of reports that can be the most valuable, if we're open to learning.

Lesson One: Embrace the Players

My first year as a scout, I was evaluating a rookie ball team, and I made a common mistake: I was too harsh on the players. I gave out a lot of 'org' grades, which meant the players weren't seen as prospects. An experienced crosschecker taught me a valuable lesson: 'You can't just write off the complex level.'

The complex level is a challenging environment. The talent pool is small, and the players are often raw and inexperienced. But that's where we need to find the gems. We need to identify the players with the potential to make it to the majors. It's a tough message to internalize, especially coming from a public-facing role, but it's essential.

Lesson Two: Finding Talent in Complex Conditions

The conditions at the complex level can be tricky. The atmosphere is often dead, the climate is warm, and the level of play is low. It's a far cry from the games we're used to seeing on TV. Pitchers struggle with control, and hitters lack power. It's easy to get distracted and lose focus.

Scouting a complex game is like preparing for a hike. You need to stay hydrated, bring water and ice, time your meals, and dress appropriately. It's a challenging environment, but there's talent to be found. Sometimes, it's well-hidden, especially in the hot Arizona summers.

Lesson Three: Learning from Our Mistakes

Richy Valdez's story is a perfect example of learning from our mistakes. My evaluation of him was too aggressive, and he didn't live up to the lofty projection. But that's okay. Scouts miss all the time, and it's part of the process. The key is to reflect, have valuable conversations, and adjust our approach.

Valdez's performance in 2023 was decent, but his 2024 stint was a struggle. Looking back at the tape, I realized I had overlooked some key issues with his delivery. It was a valuable lesson in nuance and the importance of experience.

As we enter Prospect Week and a new season, let's remember that we'll have our misses. But with each mistake, we grow and become better evaluators. After all, people get better, and so do prospect writers.