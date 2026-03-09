Lesotho's Garment Workers: Trump Tariffs & Economic Hardship [2026] (2026)

In the small African nation of Lesotho, a crisis is unfolding that has left thousands of garment workers struggling to make ends meet. The country's garment industry, once a thriving hub of employment, is now facing an uncertain future due to a series of controversial tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Every day, women gather outside clothing factories in Maseru, the capital city, with hopes of finding work. However, since April 2025, when Donald Trump implemented global tariffs, these opportunities have become scarce.

Moleboheng Matsepe, a 48-year-old woman, lost her full-time job sewing sportswear for the brand Fabletics in 2023. She managed to secure short-term contracts but has been without work since September. Matsepe, who supports five family members, now earns a meager 50 maloti (approximately £2.23) per week from occasional laundry jobs.

Lesotho's garment industry employed 50,000 people at its peak in 2004, thanks to the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa). This act, passed in 2000, offered tariff-free access to the US market for thousands of African goods. However, Agoa expired at the end of September 2025 due to the US government shutdown, leaving the industry in limbo.

According to the trade ministry, Lesotho currently has around 36,000 textile workers, mostly women. A significant portion of these workers produce clothes for the US market, including well-known brands like Levi's and Gap. Despite the low wages, which can be as little as 2,582 maloti (approximately £115) per month, these jobs are highly sought after in a country with an official unemployment rate of 30% in 2024.

Matsepe reminisces about her time working for Fabletics, saying, "Everything I wanted, I could do with the money I earned there. It was a great workplace, with no harassment and a friendly atmosphere."

In April 2025, Trump announced "reciprocal" tariffs based on the trade imbalance between Lesotho and the US. In 2024, Lesotho exported goods worth $237 million to the US while importing only $2.8 million. If this formula had been implemented, Lesotho's exports would have faced a staggering 50% tariff.

Mokhethi Shelile, Lesotho's trade minister, described the situation as treating Lesotho like a "pariah state." Trump's claim that no one had heard of Lesotho added insult to injury.

Eventually, the tariff was reduced to 15%, but it has still had a chilling effect on Lesotho's economy. The country's central bank revised its economic growth forecasts downward for 2025 and 2026, predicting growth of only 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively.

A government survey conducted in August, with responses from 12 out of 15 clothing companies exporting to the US, reported 400 layoffs. Five companies were operating at reduced capacity, and three had ceased operations entirely.

At Ever Successful Textiles, hundreds of sewing machines produce sportswear for Reebok and pastel-colored leggings for South African retailers. However, only 80% of the machines are operational, and the company has reduced its staff from 650 in 2024 to 550.

Lesotho is diversifying its exports to South Africa, but the financial returns are significantly lower. Order forms show Ever Successful Textiles receiving $5 per piece for a US order compared to 5 rand for a South African order.

Shelile stated, "We are exploring diversification and increasing our focus on the South African market without reducing our exports to the US." He emphasized the need for US dollars to import electricity, purchase heavy machinery, and maintain the loti currency's peg to the South African rand.

On December 10, the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives' ways and means committee voted for a three-year extension of Agoa. Trump's administration, however, only supports a one-year extension.

Shelile expressed hope that the three-year Agoa renewal would be passed by both houses of Congress by the end of January and signed by Trump, avoiding higher future tariffs. Nevertheless, the 15% "reciprocal" tariff would remain in place. Shelile argued that reducing the tariff to 10%, as seen in Eswatini, Ethiopia, and Kenya, was necessary for Lesotho to remain competitive.

Meanwhile, the daily struggle continues for women waiting outside factory gates. Mapuseletso Makhake, a 48-year-old woman, has been unable to find work since a two-month contract packing Reebok clothing in late 2024. As she spoke about the challenges she faces, supporting her 15-year-old daughter, 19-year-old son, and sick, elderly father, tears welled up in her eyes. "My heart breaks every time. I wish my husband were still here to share this burden with me."

This story highlights the human impact of global trade policies and the need for a balanced approach that considers the well-being of workers and communities.

