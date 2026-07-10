Les Misérables Manila 2024: Celebrating 40 Years of the Iconic Musical | ABS-CBN Lifestyle Review (2026)

Imagine a story so powerful, it has captivated hearts for four decades, transcending borders and languages. That's the magic of 'Les Misérables,' and now, Manila is witnessing a spectacular celebration of its 40th anniversary. But here's where it gets even more exciting: ABS-CBN, the Philippines' leading media and entertainment powerhouse, is bringing this timeless tale to life in a way that promises to be unforgettable. Known for their commitment to public service and the promotion of Filipino values, ABS-CBN doesn't just entertain—they inspire and connect audiences worldwide through their diverse platforms, including TV, radio, digital, and film. This production is more than just a show; it's a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the ability of art to bridge cultures. And this is the part most people miss: while 'Les Misérables' is universally loved, its themes of resilience, justice, and redemption resonate differently across cultures, sparking conversations that go beyond the stage. Is it possible that this classic musical means something uniquely profound to the Filipino audience? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the story, this Manila spectacular is a must-see, blending world-class production with local flair. Don’t miss out on this historic celebration of one of the greatest musicals of all time!