Lerone Murphy: Why I’ll Never Fight Volkanovski & My Next UFC Challenge (2026)

A title shot snub that stings! Lerone Murphy is left baffled and frustrated as the UFC featherweight championship slips through his fingers. With an impressive 10-fight unbeaten streak, including a jaw-dropping knockout of Aaron Pico, Murphy had every reason to believe he'd be the next contender. But in a surprising twist, the promotion chose Diego Lopes for a rematch against the legendary Alexander Volkanovski.

But here's where it gets controversial: Murphy claims he's been robbed of his chance to face an all-time great due to favoritism. He believes Volkanovski will retire after this fight, leaving him with a sense of missed opportunity. And this is the part most people miss: Murphy's conviction that he's been unfairly denied a spot in the history books.

"I know he's going to retire after this fight. That's a legend... It's something I'm never going to be able to get now," Murphy said on Demetrious Johnson's podcast. He feels that his hard-earned shot at the title was taken away, not because of his skills, but due to external factors.

The UFC's decision to grant Lopes a second chance has left Murphy on the sidelines, waiting for his moment. As he looks ahead to a potential fight in London, he's already preparing for either Movsar Evloev or Aljamain Sterling, seeing them as similar challenges. But his heart is set on the title, and he's convinced Volkanovski's retirement could elevate the stakes for his next bout.

