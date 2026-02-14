Leon Goretzka Open to Reuniting with Hansi Flick at Barcelona (2026)

A potential reunion between Bayern Munich's midfield maestro, Leon Goretzka, and his former manager, Hansi Flick, is creating quite a buzz in the football world. The German star's contract is up for renewal, and he's sending clear signals to Barcelona's head coach, expressing his desire to work with him again.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Goretzka, a key player during Flick's tenure at Bayern, has not forgotten the successful times they shared. With his contract at the Allianz Arena expiring in June, he's openly expressed his admiration for Flick and his willingness to play under him once more.

During Flick's time at Bayern, Goretzka made a significant impact, featuring in 64 matches and contributing 15 goals and 18 assists. He was also a regular for the German national team during Flick's stint as head coach, appearing in 18 games. It's no surprise that Goretzka holds Flick in high regard, given the success they achieved together.

But here's where it gets controversial... Barcelona's midfield is already stacked with talented players like Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, and others. So, the question arises: would Flick consider adding another midfielder to the mix? It's a decision that could spark debate among fans and analysts alike.

Flick's opinion will be crucial in this matter. Last season, he had already expressed interest in Goretzka before the winter transfer window, seeking a physical and powerful midfielder to bolster the squad. Although a loan move was discussed, it didn't materialize. Now, as Barcelona prepares for the summer transfer window, Flick is undoubtedly aware of Goretzka's situation and the potential reunion.

So, will Flick make a move for his former player? And if so, how would this impact Barcelona's midfield dynamics? These are questions that football enthusiasts will be eagerly discussing. What do you think? Should Barcelona pursue Goretzka, or is their midfield already well-balanced? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments!

