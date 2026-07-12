Leo Cullen's Hilarious Dig at Simon Zebo & Munster After Leinster's Thomond Park Win! (2026)

Get ready for some heated rivalry and a friendly dig!

The Battle of the Provinces: Leinster vs. Munster

In a thrilling United Rugby Championship clash, Leinster emerged victorious over their arch-rivals, Munster, at Thomond Park. This victory was a sweet revenge for Leinster, who had suffered a heavy defeat earlier in the season.

Leo Cullen, the head coach of Leinster, couldn't resist a playful jab at Simon Zebo, a Munster legend, and their long-standing rivalry.

"Dark arts, my friend!" Cullen teased Zebo, referring to the tactics employed by Munster. "You know the drill, and you were part of those meetings."

But here's where it gets controversial...

Cullen then turned his attention to the Munster squad, which included several former Leinster players. He couldn't help but take another playful dig at Zebo, questioning the number of Leinster players on the Munster team.

"Are there more Leinster guys than Limerick guys in that 23?" Cullen asked, with a cheeky grin.

Zebo, ever the good-natured rival, laughed it off, but Cullen wasn't done yet. "Let's count them!" he insisted.

"Are you turning into a Leinster fan now, Simon?" Cullen asked, with a playful tone.

Zebo, true to his word, maintained his loyalty to Munster, but Cullen's light-hearted jabs certainly added some spice to the rivalry.

This friendly banter between the two coaches showcases the passion and intensity of the Leinster-Munster rivalry. It's a rivalry that has fans on the edge of their seats, and these playful digs only add to the excitement.

So, who do you think will reign supreme in the next encounter? Will Leinster continue their winning streak, or will Munster bounce back with a fiery performance?

Let's hear your thoughts in the comments! Are you team Leinster or team Munster?

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