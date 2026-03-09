Lenovo Legion Go S Review: Sleek, Affordable Handheld for Casual Gaming (2026)

Tech Review: Lenovo Legion Go S: A Sleeker, Cheaper Handheld for a More Casual Lifestyle

When Lenovo first entered the handheld gaming market with the original Legion Go, it felt like a bold and ambitious venture. I loved the chaotic energy it brought to the scene. The handheld PC arena can be a wild frontier, and Lenovo's follow-up, the Legion Go 2, took the experience to new heights, offering one of the most powerful handhelds on the market. However, its high price tag reflects its power.

That's why I was excited to explore the Lenovo Legion Go S (https://www.lenovo.com/au/en/p/handheld/legion-go-s/len106g0002), a more affordable option that strikes a balance between performance and cost. I've been testing this Windows-based handheld for the past month, and it's clear that it's a more lightweight system, but that doesn't diminish its joy of use.

A Handheld That Actually Fits in Your Hands

The Glacier White Go S stands out for its size and feel. It has ditched the bulky detachable controllers in favor of a solid, unibody design. This change suits me as I never found the detachable controllers essential for portable gaming. Despite weighing 740 grams, which makes it one of the heavier handhelds, the new anti-slip texture and 0.8-inch profile make it significantly more comfortable for extended play sessions. It feels just right in your hands.

The simplified button layout works exceptionally well. You'll find the iconic RGG sticks that give it the 'Legion' look, along with minimalist volume and power buttons that are distinct enough when you're fumbling in the dark. It also features a headphone jack, two USB-C connections on top for charging and connectivity, and an SD slot for expanded storage at the base.

The screen has been refined, moving from an 8.8-inch display to a more manageable 8-inch. The 1920x1200p120Hz resolution feels just right, especially considering the limited processing power. Extra pixels on such a large screen would only drain the battery. The real game-changer is the addition of Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), ensuring smooth performance even under heavy load.

The Comfort Zone: What to Play

When you purchase a Legion Go S, manage your expectations regarding your game library. This device is designed for a more casual gaming experience and for tackling your backlog of titles. It's a compromise-based system, so while it keeps the price low, it means you'll need to adjust your game choices for optimal quality.

Playing classics like 'Bioshock Infinite', 'Far Cry 4', 'Dishonored', and indie titles like 'Back to the Dawn' or 'Roadside Research' has been a dream. These games run smoothly at 60fps, making the Go S feel like a premium portable console. It's allowed me to catch up on PC gaming, which I've neglected in favor of plug-and-play console experiences, and I'm grateful for that, as some incredible games can be missed.

I spent more than a few hours in 'Burnout Paradise Remastered', showcasing the system's performance in a game with fast-paced action. The remaster, released in 2018, still holds up and is fantastic for on-the-go play. The bright screen colors make this title pop.

Surprisingly, 'Baldur's Gate 3' is playable, thanks to clever upscaling, albeit at a lower resolution. Some newer AAA blockbusters don't perform as well, and you might need to charge the device or lower settings for a pixelated experience. Remember, understanding your limitations is key to enjoying this device.

As a Windows version, the Go S provides easy access to Xbox Game Pass, allowing you to explore your unplayed Steam library and PC-compatible games. The addition of 'Cloud Streaming' opens up new possibilities, enabling you to get more out of the handheld as long as you have a stable internet connection.

The Reality Check: Windows and AAA Woes

Here's the truth: the AMD Ryzen Z2 Go chip inside is an entry-level sibling of the new generation, with only four cores, making it struggle with heavy tasks. Trying to run 'Cyberpunk 2077' on this device is like asking a marathon runner to sprint with you on their back; it's technically possible, but not enjoyable.

Then there's the Windows experience. While Lenovo's 'Legion Space' software has improved, you're still battling a desktop operating system on a tiny touch screen. It can be finicky, stubborn, and remind you that you're holding a squashed laptop. Annoying pop-ups and constant requests to install Microsoft 365 add to the frustration. We'll all be happier when Xbox Full Screen Experience becomes available to all handhelds without the 'insider program'.

Not Just Gaming

Just because I don't want to use this device for document adjustments doesn't mean you can't. The options are there, and when paired with the Lenovo Legion dock, you can play on a monitor or TV via HDMI. This makes the device essentially a desktop for work, allowing you to connect a mouse and keyboard. It also means you can use those devices to play games that work better with that combination.

A lesser-known fact is that this device is also brilliant for media consumption, so you can catch up on your favorite shows and movies on the go. The bright display and high refresh rate make it a great experience, especially during a commute. It's worth noting that YouTube and Netflix are not available on more console-based handheld devices like the Nintendo Switch 2.

Verdict

The Lenovo Legion Go S is a stunning piece of hardware that feels just right in your hands. It's slimmer and sleeker, but it's more likely to be plugged into power during a movie marathon than a gaming session. The gaming performance is solid, provided you choose the right titles for the device.

If you want a refined Windows handheld for indies, older gems, or just to play Fortnite, this is a solid choice. However, if raw power is your priority, consider saving for the true Lenovo Legion Go 2. The Go S, even at its thousand-dollar mark, feels steep compared to a PS5, but it's more portable. The Nintendo Switch 2 is more affordable, but it lacks PC versatility and a vast library. As handhelds become the future of gaming, the OS needs simplification, and prices need to come down for the average casual consumer to enjoy.