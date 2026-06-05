Lennox Lewis: Oleksandr Usyk's Legacy in the Heavyweight Division (2026)

The Heavyweight Debate: Usyk's Legacy and the Era Question

There’s something about boxing that never fails to captivate—the raw athleticism, the strategic mind games, and the endless debates about who would’ve beaten whom in a different time. Lately, the name on everyone’s lips is Oleksandr Usyk. Undisputed heavyweight champion, undefeated record, and a skillset that’s nothing short of mesmerizing. But here’s the kicker: some fans are still not convinced. They argue that Usyk’s era lacks the depth of competition that defined the golden ages of heavyweight boxing. Personally, I think this debate is less about Usyk’s ability and more about our nostalgia for the past.

Usyk’s Unmatched Achievements—But Is That Enough?



Let’s start with the facts: Usyk is the first cruiserweight to become undisputed heavyweight champion since Evander Holyfield. He’s beaten Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Daniel Dubois, all while maintaining an undefeated record. What makes this particularly fascinating is how he’s done it—with a blend of agility, ring IQ, and sheer determination that’s rare in the heavyweight division. But here’s where the skepticism creeps in: the current heavyweight landscape isn’t exactly teeming with legends. In my opinion, Usyk’s dominance is undeniable, but the era question lingers because greatness is often measured against the competition you face.

Lennox Lewis Weighs In—And It’s a Game-Changer



When Lennox Lewis, the last undisputed heavyweight champion before Usyk, was asked if the Ukrainian could’ve competed in his era, his response was telling. Lewis pointed to Holyfield’s success as proof that Usyk would’ve thrived. ‘The Lion’ believes Usyk’s size, skill, and style would’ve made him a force even against the likes of Mike Tyson, Riddick Bowe, or himself. One thing that immediately stands out is Lewis’s confidence in Usyk’s adaptability. What many people don’t realize is that Usyk’s southpaw stance and footwork are timeless traits—they’re not era-dependent.

The Era Debate: A Matter of Perspective



Here’s where I think the debate gets interesting. Every era in boxing has its critics. In the 90s, people said the division was too crowded with egos and not enough skill. Now, they say it’s too thin on talent. If you take a step back and think about it, the era question is less about the fighters and more about our own biases. Usyk’s era might not have the household names of the past, but it has something else: global reach. He’s fought in different countries, against different styles, and under different pressures. This raises a deeper question: does dominance in a globalized era count for less than dominance in a localized one?

Holyfield, Gassiev, and the Elite Club



A detail that I find especially interesting is the comparison between Usyk and Holyfield. Both are undisputed champions at cruiserweight and heavyweight—a feat unmatched until now. David Haye came close, but he never reached undisputed status. What this really suggests is that Usyk is part of an elite club, regardless of era. And let’s not forget Murat Gassiev, who could soon join this club if Usyk vacates his WBA title. From my perspective, this isn’t just about individual achievements; it’s about the evolution of the sport. Fighters are crossing divisions more than ever, and Usyk is at the forefront of this trend.

The Broader Implications: Boxing’s Changing Landscape



What makes Usyk’s story so compelling is how it reflects the broader changes in boxing. The sport is no longer dominated by a single region or style. Fighters like Usyk are global ambassadors, blending techniques from different schools of thought. Personally, I think this is the future of boxing—a melting pot of styles and cultures. But it also means that comparing eras becomes increasingly difficult. How do you measure Usyk against Lewis when the sport itself has evolved so dramatically?

Final Thoughts: Legacy in the Making



In the end, the era debate is less about Usyk’s place in history and more about how we choose to remember the past. Usyk’s legacy isn’t just about the belts he’s won; it’s about the barriers he’s broken. He’s proven that a cruiserweight can dominate heavyweights, that a southpaw can outthink orthodox fighters, and that a global approach can redefine the sport. What this really suggests is that Usyk isn’t just a product of his era—he’s shaping it.

So, could Usyk have competed in Lennox Lewis’s era? Absolutely. Would he have dominated? That’s a question for the ages. But one thing is certain: Oleksandr Usyk is a fighter for the history books, no matter when he fought. And that, in my opinion, is what makes him truly great.