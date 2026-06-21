Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington 2: Rematch Live Stream, Updates and Undercard Results (2026)

Get ready for the highly anticipated rematch between Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington! This evening, the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham will be buzzing with excitement as these British boxers face off once again.

In their previous encounter back in October 2023, Wood emerged victorious, retaining his WBA featherweight title in a thrilling Sheffield showdown. However, Wood soon vacated the belt, setting his sights on the IBO super-featherweight championship. Following in the footsteps of his opponent, Warrington, Wood aimed to dethrone the reigning champion, Anthony Cacace, who had previously defeated Warrington and then stopped Wood by TKO.

The first fight between Wood and Warrington was a controversial one, with Wood knocking out Warrington in the seventh round, much to the latter's horror. Now, Warrington has a chance to settle the score and reclaim his pride in this highly anticipated rematch. While there won't be a belt on the line this time, the bragging rights are certainly up for grabs.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates from Nottingham as we bring you a live blog of the entire event. The main event is just around the corner, but first, let's take a look at how the undercard fights have unfolded so far:

Live Updates:

2 minutes ago: Up next, the highly anticipated main event!

Up next, the highly anticipated main event! 7 minutes ago: Fawaz pulls off a massive upset, claiming the British and Commonwealth super-welterweight belts from Davis with a majority decision victory!

Fawaz pulls off a massive upset, claiming the British and Commonwealth super-welterweight belts from Davis with a majority decision victory! 11 minutes ago: Davis vs Fawaz, Round 12: Fawaz dominates the final moments, showing off his skills and confidence. Davis looks exhausted, but Fawaz can't quite land the knockout punch. Who takes the round?

Davis vs Fawaz, Round 12: Fawaz dominates the final moments, showing off his skills and confidence. Davis looks exhausted, but Fawaz can't quite land the knockout punch. Who takes the round? 15 minutes ago: Davis vs Fawaz, Round 11: Davis is bundled over, but the referee doesn't call it a knockdown. Fawaz keeps up the pressure, but Davis manages to stay on his feet.

Davis vs Fawaz, Round 11: Davis is bundled over, but the referee doesn't call it a knockdown. Fawaz keeps up the pressure, but Davis manages to stay on his feet. 19 minutes ago: Davis vs Fawaz, Round 10: Fawaz is in control, landing more punches and wearing Davis down. Davis lands a nice left, but can he survive the last two rounds?

Davis vs Fawaz, Round 10: Fawaz is in control, landing more punches and wearing Davis down. Davis lands a nice left, but can he survive the last two rounds? 23 minutes ago: Davis vs Fawaz, Round 9: Fawaz steps up his game, challenging Davis more aggressively. Davis needs to pick up the pace to avoid an upset.

Davis vs Fawaz, Round 9: Fawaz steps up his game, challenging Davis more aggressively. Davis needs to pick up the pace to avoid an upset. 27 minutes ago: Davis vs Fawaz, Round 8: Fawaz goes on the offensive early, but his showboating and gestures almost cost him as Davis comes back strong.

Davis vs Fawaz, Round 8: Fawaz goes on the offensive early, but his showboating and gestures almost cost him as Davis comes back strong. 31 minutes ago: Davis vs Fawaz, Round 7: Fawaz lets loose at the end of the round, but Davis seems to be in control and cruising towards a title defense.

Davis vs Fawaz, Round 7: Fawaz lets loose at the end of the round, but Davis seems to be in control and cruising towards a title defense. 35 minutes ago: Davis vs Fawaz, Round 6: Fawaz misses an opportunity as Davis chuckles at his attempts. The referee warns Fawaz about holding and hitting on the back of the head.

Davis vs Fawaz, Round 6: Fawaz misses an opportunity as Davis chuckles at his attempts. The referee warns Fawaz about holding and hitting on the back of the head. 39 minutes ago: Davis vs Fawaz, Round 5: Davis dominates, pushing forward and controlling the pace. Fawaz's gestures and posturing don't seem to faze Davis, who is comfortably ahead on the scorecards.

And there you have it! A thrilling undercard sets the stage for the main event. Who will emerge victorious in the Wood vs Warrington rematch? Stay tuned to find out!