Leigh Leopards Loan Quartet to Salford RLFC for Championship Opener! | Rugby League News (2026)

In a significant development ahead of the Championship kickoff, the Leigh Leopards have stepped in to support Salford RLFC by loaning four players to the newly reformed club. These players—Will Brough, Ryan Brown, Oliver Polec, and Nathan Wilde—are set to take the field for Salford as they prepare to face the Oldham Roughyeds this Friday night at CorpArq Stadium.

Will Brough joined the Leigh Leopards before the 2025 season but faced an unfortunate setback when he sustained a shoulder injury during a pre-season match, which necessitated surgery. This injury kept him out for a large part of the season, but he made a comeback late in the year, appearing on loan with the Midlands Hurricanes in League 1.

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Ryan Brown, who recently transferred from the Wigan Warriors to Leigh, is also anticipating his debut with the Leopards. He spent a significant portion of last season on loan with Barrow Raiders in the Championship, gaining valuable experience that he hopes to bring to Salford.

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Meanwhile, Oliver Polec has just transitioned to Leigh from St Helens, where he played in the reserves last season. If he competes for Salford this Friday, it will be a momentous occasion as it marks his first senior appearance in professional rugby.

At 26 years old, Nathan Wilde is the oldest among the quartet, boasting 84 senior appearances thus far in his career. Out of those matches, 13 were played while representing Leigh, including two games in the Super League last season—one of which was against the now-defunct Salford Red Devils.

It's worth noting that Adrian Lam’s Leigh Leopards will not engage in any pre-season matches until January 30, when they will face off against Warrington Wolves, another team from the Super League, in a friendly showdown.

The future of these four players with Salford beyond this initial week is still uncertain. Newly appointed Salford CEO Ryan Brierley, a former key player for Leigh, acknowledged during a recent fans’ forum held at the CorpArq Stadium that the club plans to rely on loans from Super League teams throughout 2026 to strengthen their relatively young squad. Notably, Leigh has been the first club to respond positively to this call for assistance.

Leigh Leopards Loan Quartet to Salford RLFC for Championship Opener! | Rugby League News (2026)

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