LEGO Store at Downtown Disney: Woody & Buzz Removed + NEW Displays Explained (2026)

The LEGO Store at Downtown Disney is undergoing a mysterious transformation! A recent visit revealed some intriguing changes, leaving fans curious about the future of this beloved store.

The walls remain up, even after the refurbishment, concealing the store's secrets. But here's the twist: the iconic Woody and Buzz figures, once proudly displayed on the rocket, have vanished! This has sparked speculation among fans, wondering if a new theme is on the horizon. And this isn't the only change; the famous Prince Phillip and Maleficent LEGO model has been refreshed, and a new interactive area has been added, enhancing the guest experience.

Despite these exciting updates, the construction walls persist, particularly around the far side of the store. Behind these barriers, a silver structure hints at a potential new display in the works. But what could it be? The anticipation builds as the store teases its next move.

Located conveniently next to the Monorail station, the Downtown Disney LEGO Store offers a unique experience. Visitors can explore a wide range of LEGO sets, witness the magic of demonstrations, and even transform their photos into LEGO mosaics. It's also the only place on the West Coast where you can create your own custom LEGO Minifigure, a dream come true for many LEGO enthusiasts!

But why the ongoing construction? Some fans are left wondering if the changes are truly necessary, especially with the recent additions. Is this a case of constant improvement, or is there a hidden master plan? Only time will tell as the store continues to evolve.

