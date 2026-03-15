Lego Star Wars Smart Play: Cool Tech, But Is It Worth It? (2026)

Lego's latest Star Wars adventure is here, but it comes with a twist! Prepare for a journey into the world of interactive Lego sets, where lights, sounds, and unique bricks create a whole new play experience.

At CES earlier this month, Lego unveiled its ambitious 'Smart Play' system, a bold step towards integrating cutting-edge technology into their iconic play sets. The focus? Star Wars, of course! But here's where it gets controversial...

The initial reaction to these 'Smart Play' sets was less than stellar. Despite the impressive demos, the average Lego enthusiast was left scratching their head at the high price tag and questionable aesthetics.

So, Lego decided to give it another go with a second wave of Star Wars 'Smart Play' sets. And guess what? They're cheaper! But there's a catch, and it's a big one.

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These new sets, ranging from $40 to $100, include iconic Star Wars scenes like Luke's Landspeeder, the AT-ST, and the Millennium Falcon. But here's the twist: none of these sets include the 'smart brick' that makes the system work!

The 'Smart Play' system relies on specialized tiles and minifigures that interact with these smart bricks, which then respond with cool light and sound effects. So, to actually enjoy the full interactive experience, you need to buy one of the 'All In One' sets Lego offers, adding a minimum of $70 to your purchase.

And this is the part most people miss: Lego hasn't confirmed if they'll ever sell the smart bricks separately. So, it seems like you're locked into buying an 'All In One' set to access the full potential of these 'Smart Play' sets.

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Even without the smart bricks, these sets still feel a bit underwhelming. The inclusion of 'smart' minifigures adds to the cost, and the designs seem compromised, with sections left open to accommodate potential smart bricks, creating an incomplete look.

It's a tough sell for adult collectors who are used to paying a premium for high-quality Lego sets, and it's equally unappealing to younger audiences and parents who are priced out by the added costs of 'Smart Play'.

There are some fun ideas here, but the issues with 'Smart Play' persist. These new sets still ask a lot and deliver very little.

The five new Lego Star Wars 'Smart Play' sets will be available for pre-order from Lego now, with a release date of March 1st.

So, what do you think? Is Lego's 'Smart Play' system a step too far, or a fun innovation? Let us know in the comments!

Lego Star Wars Smart Play: Cool Tech, But Is It Worth It? (2026)

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