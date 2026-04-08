LEGO Main Street, U.S.A. Rumor: A Disney Park Set Coming Soon! (2026)

The anticipation is palpable among Disney enthusiasts and LEGO collectors alike as rumors swirl about an official Main Street, U.S.A. LEGO set. This potential release, set to arrive later this summer, promises to bring the iconic Disney theme park experience into homes worldwide. While LEGO has yet to make an official announcement, the excitement is palpable, fueled by leaks and hints from sources like Brick Tap. According to Brick Tap, the set will feature Disney tourist minifigures adorned with Mickey ears and a Star Wars shirt, adding a touch of whimsy to any collection. However, the question remains: which Main Street will this set represent? The Cinderella Castle set, based on the iconic castle at Magic Kingdom, has already been released, leaving fans wondering which other Main Street location will be immortalized in LEGO form. One intriguing possibility is the recently unveiled custom models of all the Main Street, U.S.A. buildings created by MOC user WDWBricks. These detailed creations, available for purchase with parts lists and instructions, offer a glimpse into the potential scale and complexity of a Main Street, U.S.A. LEGO set. As the wait for an official reveal continues, the LEGO community is abuzz with speculation. Personally, I find the idea of a Main Street, U.S.A. set particularly fascinating, as it could bridge the gap between the physical park experience and the tangible, buildable world of LEGO. What makes this potential release even more intriguing is the opportunity it presents for fans to own a piece of Disney magic. However, one thing that immediately stands out is the potential for LEGO to capture the essence of Main Street, U.S.A. in a way that transcends the physical park. What many people don't realize is the cultural significance of Main Street, U.S.A. as a gateway to the Disney experience. If you take a step back and think about it, a LEGO set based on Main Street, U.S.A. could become a cherished keepsake, allowing fans to relive cherished memories or create new ones. This raises a deeper question: how can we best capture the spirit of Disney in a LEGO set? A detail that I find especially interesting is the potential for collaboration between LEGO and Disney. What this really suggests is a future where the boundaries between imagination and reality blur, and the possibilities are endless. In my opinion, the release of an official Main Street, U.S.A. LEGO set would be a significant milestone, not only for the LEGO brand but also for Disney fans worldwide. It would represent a unique fusion of creativity and nostalgia, offering a tangible way to preserve and share the magic of Disney. As we await the official reveal, the anticipation only grows, fueled by the promise of a set that could become a beloved addition to any collection.