Legalizing Your Electric Scooter in Spain: A Step-by-Step Guide (2026)

Electric scooters have sparked a heated debate in Spain, with their presence in urban areas causing a range of issues. From sidewalk riding to traffic law violations and accidents, these vehicles have become a controversial topic. In response, the Spanish traffic authorities (DGT) have taken a bold step to regulate their use, introducing a mandatory registration process for personal mobility vehicles (PMVs).

This new regulation defines PMVs as single-seat, electric-powered vehicles capable of reaching speeds between 6 and 25 km/h. To operate these scooters legally, owners must register their vehicles and display an identification sticker. The DGT has approved a list of makes and models, and owners must ensure their scooters meet these specifications.

The registration process involves providing technical details, proof of serial number, and paying a fee. Owners can register online or in person, and upon completion, they receive a registration certificate and a unique number. However, if a scooter isn't on the approved list, owners can still register it temporarily, but only until January 2027. This has caused frustration among users, especially those with popular models like the Xiaomi M365, which is now rendered unusable.

Leading manufacturers like Segway acknowledge the complexity of the situation. While the measure enhances safety and traceability, it also imposes an additional cost on existing scooter owners, potentially influencing future purchasing decisions. Segway suggests that some may opt for electric bikes instead.

One notable change is the introduction of registration numbers for scooters, similar to cars and motorcycles. Once registered, users must display this number on their vehicle and purchase mandatory insurance, which costs around 50 euros annually. Minors can register their PMVs, but a legal guardian must handle the paperwork.

Even when buying a new scooter, owners must still go through the registration process. Most new scooters come with compliant registration certificates, but online registration errors have been reported due to server overload.

On a positive note, many municipalities have postponed fines for unregistered PMVs. Additionally, the new regulations require the deregistration of old or unused scooters, which must be handed over to authorized scrap yards or recycling centers for destruction. If a scooter is sold, the buyer is responsible for registering it in their name.

In my opinion, these regulations are a necessary step to ensure the safe and responsible use of electric scooters. While they may cause inconvenience and additional costs for some, they also promote accountability and safety on our roads. It will be interesting to see how these measures impact the popularity of electric scooters and whether they encourage a shift towards other electric vehicles like bikes.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential long-term effects on urban mobility and the choices individuals make when it comes to sustainable transportation. From my perspective, it's a complex issue that requires a delicate balance between regulation and personal freedom.