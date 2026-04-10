Leeds vs Arsenal FC: Match Preview, Prediction, Team News, and More! (2026)

Arsenal's Premier League Title Race: A Crucial Battle at Elland Road

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter as Leeds United hosts Arsenal FC in a pivotal match that could shape the destiny of the Premier League title race. With Arsenal's lead at the summit now reduced to a mere four points, every game becomes a battle for supremacy.

But here's where it gets controversial: Arsenal, despite their recent struggles, are still favored to win this clash. With a chance to extend their lead at the top, Mikel Arteta's side will be aiming for a crucial victory.

Date, Time, and Venue

The highly anticipated match between Leeds and Arsenal is scheduled for a 3:00 PM GMT kick-off on Saturday, January 31, 2026. The venue for this showdown is the historic Elland Road, a stadium known for its passionate atmosphere.

Where to Catch the Action

Unfortunately, UK viewers will miss out on live TV coverage due to the 3 PM Saturday blackout. However, Standard Sport's live blog will provide expert analysis and real-time updates, ensuring you don't miss a moment. Additionally, free highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app and YouTube channel from 5:15 PM GMT, and Match of the Day will air on BBC One at 10:25 PM.

Team News: Leeds vs Arsenal

Leeds will be without Dan James and Jaka Bijol for this crucial match, while Gabriel Gudmundsson's absence is a concern after missing the Everton draw. Facundo Buonanotte, on loan from Chelsea, is set to make his home debut for Leeds, adding a new dimension to their attack.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will welcome back key players like David Raya, Gabriel, Bukayo Saka, Martin Zubimendi, and Leandro Trossard, who were rested in their previous match. However, Jurrien Timber and William Saliba's absence could be a cause for concern.

Prediction: A Battle for Supremacy

Arsenal, despite their recent dip in form, are expected to bounce back. With three games without a win and no open-play goals, the pressure is on. However, Leeds' home form is impressive, and they will aim to make life difficult for the Gunners.

In a tightly contested match, we predict Arsenal to edge out a crucial 2-1 victory, battling their way to maintain their position at the top.

Head-to-Head History

Arsenal has an impressive record against Leeds, with 54 wins to Leeds' 41. The last time Leeds defeated Arsenal was that memorable game at Highbury in May 2003, which handed the Premier League title to Manchester United.

Match Odds: Who Will Reign Supreme?

Leeds: 9/2

Arsenal: 1/2

Draw: 13/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change)

And this is the part most people miss: despite Arsenal's recent struggles, they remain the favorites. Will they justify their odds and take a significant step towards the title, or will Leeds pull off an upset? The stage is set for an epic battle.

What's your prediction? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss this thrilling encounter!