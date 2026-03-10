Leeds United's Bold Move: £40m Bid for Wolves' Star Jorgen Strand Larsen (2026)

Leeds United Makes a Move: £40M Bid for Wolves' Jorgen Strand Larsen

Leeds United has taken the initiative, making a substantial bid of £40 million for Wolves' striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, who is a hot commodity in the Premier League. This move comes as a surprise, given the player's recent form and the interest from other top clubs.

Strand Larsen, a 25-year-old Norwegian, had a breakthrough season with Wolves, scoring 14 league goals after initially joining on loan from Celta Vigo. His impressive performance has not gone unnoticed, with several Premier League clubs expressing interest.

The player's value is estimated at around £40 million, and the competition for his signature is fierce. Crystal Palace, for instance, was reportedly in the running, especially with the potential departure of Jean-Philippe Mateta. However, the latest news suggests that Palace might be focusing on other targets.

Wolves, on the other hand, seem relaxed about the situation, as they are currently enjoying a five-match unbeaten streak and a harmonious dressing room. Despite the team's recent success, the club is open to discussions, and the valuation gap between the clubs is not significant.

Nottingham Forest and West Ham United are also in the running, with West Ham having already signed two forwards and retaining Callum Wilson. Forest, meanwhile, is close to securing Lorenzo Lucca from Napoli. Aston Villa, too, is in the market for a new striker but has prioritized Tammy Abraham from Roma.

Last summer, Wolves rejected offers of £50 million and £55 million from Newcastle United, and Strand Larsen signed a new contract at Molineux. This move by Leeds United could potentially disrupt the dynamics of the transfer market, especially with the player's potential to enhance their attacking lineup.