Leeds Transfer Update: Joel Piroe's Future and the Impact of Rangers' Interest (2026)

Imagine this: a star striker, the hero who fired your team to the Premier League, is now warming the bench. That's the situation Leeds United finds themselves in with Joel Piroe. Despite his Championship-winning form, rival clubs are sniffing around, but will Leeds let him go?

Daniel Farke, the Leeds United manager, is reportedly hesitant to let Joel Piroe leave this January, despite interest from both Celtic and Rangers. This might come as a surprise, especially considering Piroe's limited playing time this season.

Piroe, now 26, was instrumental in Leeds' promotion last season, bagging the Championship golden boot with an impressive 19 league goals. But fast forward to the Premier League, and the story is quite different. He hasn't started a league match since late August and is yet to register a goal or assist in his 10 league appearances.

Reports surfaced recently suggesting Celtic were keen to acquire Piroe. But here's where it gets controversial... the shared ownership between Leeds and their bitter rivals, Rangers, reportedly made that move a non-starter. It's like trying to broker a peace deal between cats and dogs!

And this is the part most people miss... While Celtic's approach was quickly dismissed, Rangers themselves could potentially make a move for Piroe. However, despite his lack of game time, Farke seems determined to keep hold of him.

So, why the reluctance to let Piroe go? Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been in sensational form for Leeds, scoring nine goals in 20 league appearances and even picking up the Premier League Player of the Month award for December. His stellar performances have undoubtedly limited Piroe's opportunities.

However, Piroe is still considered a valuable asset as Leeds fights to avoid relegation. Farke sees him as a viable option, someone who can step up if Calvert-Lewin gets injured or needs a rest.

As I mentioned on the Football Insider's Transfer Insider podcast, keeping Piroe is a priority for Farke. He won't want to weaken his squad, especially considering the unpredictable nature of injuries and suspensions. Unless Leeds bring in another attacking player, it's highly unlikely they'll let Piroe leave.

But what if Piroe wants to leave? It's tough to see him displacing Calvert-Lewin in the starting eleven anytime soon. Not only that, but Leeds have also been heavily linked with Wolves' Jorgen Strand Larsen. They even submitted a £30 million bid for him, which, although rejected, signals their intent to strengthen their attacking options.

The news of the Strand Larsen bid has led some Leeds fans to suggest Piroe could move to Wolves as part of the deal. But the Leeds board might be wary of strengthening a fellow Premier League team, even one that is currently struggling. It's a double-edged sword: do they risk improving a rival to solve their own squad depth issue?

The crucial question remains: Is it fair to keep a player of Piroe's caliber on the bench? Should Leeds prioritize his individual career and potential transfer value, or is squad depth and Premier League survival the ultimate goal? Could Piroe's perceived lack of effort in training be a factor in his limited playing time, or is Farke simply favoring Calvert-Lewin's style of play? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! We're eager to hear your opinion on this potentially explosive situation at Elland Road.