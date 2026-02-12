Led Zeppelin Solo Careers: Surprising Paths After the Iconic Band's Split (2026)

When Led Zeppelin's legendary journey came to an abrupt end, few could have predicted the wildly diverse paths its core members would take. But what happened next was nothing short of astonishing. Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones—the masterminds behind the band's iconic sound—embarked on solo careers that defied all expectations. Forget the heavy blues and thunderous riffs of their Zeppelin days; these artists reinvented themselves in ways that left fans both baffled and intrigued.

And this is the part most people miss: Both Jones and Page initially turned to soundtrack work, a surprising detour that hinted at their reluctance to fully embrace the post-Zeppelin era. After the tragic loss of drummer John Bonham, their creative silence spoke volumes. Page didn't release music until 1982's Death Wish II soundtrack, while Jones waited until 1985's Scream for Help, a project tied to the same director. Interestingly, Jones then vanished from the scene for nearly a decade, and Page didn't drop a proper solo album until 1988's Outrider, which even featured a guest appearance by Plant.

Meanwhile, Plant was carving his own path, steering clear of Zeppelin's signature sound. By 1988, he'd released three solo albums, experimenting with contemporary styles and even incorporating samples into Now and Zen. His collaboration with pop icon Phil Collins further underscored his desire to break new ground. While Plant eventually flirted with the metallic energy of his past, he ultimately embraced world music and folk influences, creating something entirely his own.

But here's where it gets controversial: With nearly 30 solo albums between them, which of these projects truly stands out? Plant and Page reunited for the million-selling No Quarter in 1994, but is it their best work? Or does that title belong to Page's platinum-selling Coverdale-Page collaboration? And what about Jones' unexpected success with Them Crooked Vultures in 2009? Each artist challenged their fans' expectations, but not every album was a hit. Some flopped spectacularly, yet they all pushed boundaries.

Here’s a thought-provoking question for you: Did these solo careers dilute the legacy of Led Zeppelin, or did they enrich it by showcasing the individual genius of its members? Let’s spark a debate in the comments—which solo album do you think is the most underrated, and which one missed the mark entirely? One thing’s for sure: Plant, Page, and Jones proved that even after Zeppelin, their creativity knew no bounds.

