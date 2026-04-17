LeBron James Near Triple-Double, Luka Doncic Dominates as Lakers Crush Hawks! (2026)

In a thrilling matchup, LeBron James came remarkably close to achieving a triple-double, accumulating 31 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds. The Los Angeles Lakers decisively broke their three-game losing streak, dominating the Atlanta Hawks with a final score of 141-116 on Tuesday night.

Adding to the excitement, Luka Doncic contributed significantly to the Lakers' victory, scoring 27 points and providing 12 assists. Los Angeles surged ahead to establish an impressive 32-point lead early in the second half, effectively managing to withstand a vigorous late-game rally from the Hawks. This win is particularly noteworthy for the Lakers, as it marked the first time they have faced a four-game losing streak since acquiring Doncic nearly a year ago.

During this game, LeBron was engaged in his second outing of back-to-back matches, a challenging feat in his remarkable 23rd season in the NBA. He narrowly missed securing his first triple-double since February 1 of the previous year—a date that fans will remember not only for his near achievement but also for the monumental trade that brought Doncic to Los Angeles later that night.

On the opposite end, the Hawks saw strong performances from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who netted 26 points, and CJ McCollum, who contributed 25 points. Both players had previously excelled in their initial games with Atlanta following a trade that involved Trae Young, showcasing their ability to adapt quickly to their new team dynamics.

Corey Kispert also stepped up, scoring 19 points alongside McCollum. Meanwhile, Jake LaRavia and Deandre Ayton each added 17 points for the Lakers, who turned their shooting performance around by making 19 three-pointers after struggling with an 8-for-36 shooting night from beyond the arc in their last game against Sacramento.

Despite dealing with left groin soreness, Doncic shined in the second quarter, hitting three consecutive three-pointers that fueled a stunning 17-0 run for the Lakers. Los Angeles shot an impressive nearly 62% from the field, leading to an 81-60 advantage at halftime—their highest-scoring half this season. After halftime, they maintained momentum with a quick 12-1 run, although the Hawks managed to reduce their deficit to as little as 11 points before the Lakers ultimately secured their victory.

Rui Hachimura made a return from a seven-game injury absence, contributing seven points while on a minutes restriction. Unfortunately for the Hawks, both Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles tendon) and Zaccharie Risacher (knee) were unable to participate in this matchup during their current West Coast road trip.

Looking ahead, the Hawks will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, while the Lakers will be hosting the Charlotte Hornets on the same day. Stay tuned for more action as both teams aim to build on their respective performances!