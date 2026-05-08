LeBron James Makes History: 22nd Consecutive NBA All-Star Selection as Reserve | 2025-26 Season (2026)

In a stunning turn of events, NBA legend LeBron James has secured his spot in the history books yet again! Despite a challenging start to the season, James has been chosen as a reserve for the NBA All-Star game, marking an incredible 22nd consecutive appearance.

But here's the twist: the 41-year-old Lakers icon, who has been battling sciatica, wasn't initially selected as a starter in January. However, NBA coaches recognized his talent and included him among the seven reserves for the Western Conference. This selection extends his own record for the most consecutive All-Star appearances.

James' journey this season has been nothing short of remarkable. After missing the first 14 games due to injury, he has played 31 times, averaging an impressive 21.9 points per game. But don't take our word for it; listen to the man himself: "I didn't set out to become an All-Star after missing the start of the season. My focus was on getting back to playing at the high level I know I'm capable of." And he certainly has, showcasing his undeniable skill and determination.

Interestingly, James was selected for the All-Star game last year but couldn't participate due to an unfortunate injury. This raises the question: should players who are selected but unable to play due to injury still be considered All-Stars?

Joining James as Western Conference reserves are Kevin Durant of the Houston Rockets, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, and Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The All-Star game format has been revamped this season, featuring two teams from the US and one international team, competing in a round-robin tournament. The top two teams will battle it out in the championship game.

The Eastern Conference starters include Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), Jaylen Brown (Celtics), Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Cade Cunningham (Pistons), and Tyrese Maxey (76ers). The reserves feature Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Jalen Duren (Pistons), Jalen Johnson (Hawks), Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers), Norman Powell (Heat), Pascal Siakam (Pacers), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Knicks).

The Western Conference starters are a formidable group: Stephen Curry (Warriors), Luka Doncic (Lakers), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), and Victor Wembanyama (Spurs). Joining James in the reserves are Deni Avdija (Trail Blazers), Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Chet Holmgren (Thunder), and Jamal Murray (Nuggets).

So, what do you think about this year's All-Star selections? Are you surprised by any of the choices? And what are your predictions for the revamped tournament format? Share your thoughts and get the conversation started!