LeBron James' Buzzer-Beater Misses as Lakers Fall to Magic (2026)

Heartbreak for the Lakers as LeBron's last-second shot misses, sealing a nail-biting 110-109 defeat to the Orlando Magic! It was a fourth quarter that had fans on the edge of their seats, with leads changing hands like a hot potato. Every possession felt like a championship decider, and the tension was palpable.

Luka Doncic, who ended up with 22 points, had a night of ups and downs. While he was the Lakers' leading scorer, his shooting accuracy was a bit off, hitting eight out of 24 from the field and only two out of 10 from beyond the arc. Here's where it gets interesting: in the closing seconds, with the ball inbounded and the clock ticking down, Doncic found himself wide open for a potential game-winning three. But instead of taking the shot, he passed to LeBron James. This decision, while aiming for a potentially better look, ultimately led to James taking a turnaround three that unfortunately rimmed out as time expired.

James himself contributed 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, but that final shot will unfortunately be the lasting image of the game for many.

But here's where it gets controversial... Was Doncic right to pass the ball? He had the open look, but perhaps he trusted LeBron's ability to create a better shot more. What do you think? Should he have taken the shot himself?

Earlier in the quarter, Rui Hachimura seemed to put the Lakers in a strong position with a clutch corner three, giving them a 106-103 lead with just over two minutes remaining. However, the Magic's star, Paolo Banchero, who was phenomenal with a game-high 36 points, fought back. He scored in the paint and drew a foul from Deandre Ayton. Though Banchero missed the ensuing free throw, keeping the Lakers ahead 106-105, the momentum had shifted.

James then managed to draw a foul on the smaller Anthony Black, but only converted one of two free throws, extending the lead to 107-105. The Magic's Desmond Bane, with 22 points, immediately responded with a crucial three-pointer, putting Orlando up 108-107 and forcing the Lakers to call a timeout with just 34.6 seconds left.

After a missed three by Hachimura, the Lakers retained possession. In a dramatic turn of events, Doncic found James cutting to the basket for a dunk, giving the Lakers a 109-108 lead with mere seconds on the clock. It looked like the Lakers had snatched victory, but then came the final blow. Banchero missed a jumper, but Wendell Carter Jr. secured the offensive rebound and scored, giving the Magic a 110-109 lead with only 6.7 seconds remaining. The Magic's 12 offensive rebounds were a critical factor in their ability to get second-chance points.

And this is the part most people miss: the Lakers had one last chance, but the inbound pass didn't lead to a clean look, and James' off-balance shot couldn't find the bottom of the net.

On a more positive note for the Lakers, Deandre Ayton showed encouraging signs of increased engagement. He had a solid first half with 17 points and 6 rebounds on efficient shooting (six for eight), and finished with a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds, his first since January 30th. It was great to see him battling in the paint.

Earlier in the game, Luka Doncic experienced a scare when he was poked in the eye by Mo Wagner in the first quarter. Despite the visible red mark, he bravely returned to the court and immediately hit a three-pointer, proving his vision was unaffected. He ended that quarter with 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Lakers also showcased some impressive hustle and defense in the second quarter, with LeBron James blocking a shot off the backboard and Marcus Smart swatting away a Banchero attempt.

A highlight reel play in the third quarter saw Ayton grab a defensive rebound, pass to James, who then found Austin Reaves. Reaves delivered a perfect lob to James for a thunderous dunk that electrified the crowd.

The Lakers had built a significant 12-point lead in the third quarter, playing strong defense and executing well on offense. However, the Magic, who are now 31-26, refused to back down. They closed out the third quarter with a strong surge, narrowing the deficit to just 80-79 entering the final period.

So, what's your take on that final possession? Was it a missed opportunity for Doncic, or the right play to go to LeBron? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!