LeBron James and Daughter Zhuri's Epic Cartoon Adventure! | Cartoonified with Phineas and Ferb (2026)

Imagine a basketball legend, a 40,000-point scorer, being upstaged by his own daughter in a game of hoops. But this isn't any ordinary game; it's a cartoon adventure! LeBron James and his daughter, Zhuri, take center stage in Disney's 'Cartoonified! with Phineas and Ferb,' and the result is a hilarious, record-breaking attempt.

In this animated short, LeBron and Zhuri find themselves in a wacky challenge set by the mischievous duo, Phineas and Ferb. The task? To score a 300-point trick shot that seems to defy the laws of physics. As LeBron confidently assesses the shot, he's in for a surprise. The rim isn't just high; it's thousands of feet in the sky! But wait, there's a catch. And this is where the fun truly begins.

LeBron, ever the logical thinker, questions the safety of the endeavor, but the journey upwards is aided by trampolines in the air. However, the real action starts when he's almost at the rim. A shark swoops in, adding an unexpected twist! Zhuri, with her volleyball skills, saves the day, bumping the ball from the shark's grasp and spiking it into the hoop. Talk about a dynamic duo!

But Phineas and Ferb aren't done yet. They propose an even crazier shot worth 3,000 points, which would send the pair into space. LeBron's response? He challenges the cartoonists to 'cartoonify' another NBA star, Luka Doncic. Now, that's a bold move!

This episode is part of a seven-part series, with LeBron being the first athlete to grace the show. It's a unique blend of sports and animation, leaving fans wondering: What other adventures await LeBron and Zhuri in this cartoon world? And could this be the start of a new trend, blending sports icons with animated characters?

Controversial Take: Some might argue that this cartoon appearance is a mere publicity stunt, but could it also be a clever way to engage younger audiences with sports? What do you think? Is this a slam dunk for family entertainment, or just a quirky one-off? Share your thoughts below!