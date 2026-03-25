Lebanon's Gold Reserves: Lifeline or Last Resort? | Economic Crisis Explained (2026)

Amid Lebanon's economic crisis, the government is considering using its gold reserves to bail out the banks and pay back depositors who lost their savings. However, this move is controversial, as it would go against historical precedent and violate a 1980s-era law. The central bank in Beirut has maintained a reserve of 286 tons of gold since the 1960s, and some economists propose using a small percentage of the gold to fix Lebanon's ailing electricity sector or to breathe life back into the country's devastated education and healthcare system. The reluctance to sell gold among both citizens and authorities highlights its importance in the psychology of people, as they see it as a hedge against inflation and a symbol of wealth. Lebanon's troubled history in a volatile region, with numerous conflicts and economic shocks, further underscores the importance of gold as a safe haven for its citizens.

Lebanon's Gold Reserves: Lifeline or Last Resort? | Economic Crisis Explained (2026)

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