Leapmotor B05 Review: Engaging Rear-Drive EV Dynamics in a Compact Hatchback (2026)

Get ready to be amazed by the Leapmotor B05, a game-changer in the world of electric vehicles! This rear-wheel-drive hatchback is a breath of fresh air in the Chinese EV market, offering an engaging driving experience that will leave you wanting more.

But here's where it gets controversial... The B05 dares to challenge the status quo of compact EVs, proving that size doesn't always dictate performance. With a starting price that won't break the bank, it's a fun-filled ride that's accessible to many.

Let's dive into its exterior and interior design. The B05 boasts a sleek and modern silhouette, with frameless doors and a smooth roofline that flows into a rear spoiler. It's a perfect blend of European styling and a rounded Chinese EV aesthetic, creating a unique and approachable look.

Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a cabin that's anything but utilitarian. Soft-touch materials cover most surfaces, adding a touch of luxury. The seats, with their perforated suede-like upholstery, provide both comfort and a sense of style.

The driving experience is where the B05 truly shines. With a 160-kilowatt motor, it delivers a responsive and lively performance, offering a balance between usability and pure driving pleasure. The rear-drive layout gives it a playful character, making it feel more agile and connected to the road.

And this is the part most people miss... The B05's driving modes truly bring out its personality. From the relaxed and intuitive mode for everyday driving, to the sport mode that unleashes its full potential, each mode offers a unique driving experience.

The suspension setup is a masterpiece in itself, providing a smooth and controlled ride. It handles corners with ease, maintaining stability while allowing you to feel every bit of the road.

Noise levels are kept to a minimum, ensuring a peaceful drive. The adaptive cruise assistance feature takes the stress out of long journeys, keeping you relaxed and in control.

In a segment dominated by front-wheel-drive hatchbacks, the B05 stands out with its rear-drive layout and traditional driving engagement. It offers a rare blend of driver involvement, controllability, and everyday practicality.

So, is the B05 a game-changer or just another EV? We leave that for you to decide. With the upcoming release of the high-performance B05 Ultra, the anticipation is building. Will it live up to the hype and compete with the likes of the Volkswagen Golf GTI? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned for more exciting EV updates and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments! We'd love to hear your opinions on this unique hatchback.