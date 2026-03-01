Leading Interdisciplinary Teams: Unlocking Innovation with Nick Gillian (2026)

Navigating the Complexities of Interdisciplinary Teams: A Conversation with Nick Gillian

Shane Hastie: Welcome to the InfoQ Engineering Culture Podcast. Today, we delve into the fascinating world of interdisciplinary teams with Nick Gillian, co-founder and CTO of Archetype, a physical AI company. Nick, it's great to have you here.

Nick Gillian: Thanks, Shane. I'm excited to share my experiences.

Shane: Let's begin with your background. Who is Nick Gillian?

Nick: I'm a machine learning and sensing enthusiast. At Archetype, we focus on physical AI, using sensors to gather data and create intelligent systems. I've been in this field for over 20 years, from academia to Google, and now at Archetype.

Shane: What sets physical AI apart?

Nick: Physical AI is about making sense of sensor data. It could be cameras, microphones, or even WiFi, turning them into sensing mechanisms. We fuse this data to create intelligent systems that can perceive, reason, and act. For instance, alerting a user about a safety issue or generating daily productivity reports for a factory.

Shane: In the context of engineering culture, what defines a positive team culture?

Nick: A great culture, in my view, thrives on productive tension. I enjoy working in teams with a positive tension between innovation and product development. It's about taking novel research and turning it into a real product, not just writing papers. This tension creates a dynamic environment.

Shane: How do you manage this cross-functional tension?

Nick: Managing tension is a dynamic process. As projects evolve, from initial ideas to prototypes and production, the team dynamics change. Clear communication is key. For instance, ensuring designers and hardware engineers work at the same pace despite their different tasks. The team naturally grows, and communication becomes more complex, requiring adjustments.

Shane: How does team membership evolve during this process?

Nick: Ideally, you start with key representatives from each function. As the project progresses, you bring in experts to tackle specific challenges. It's about finding the right balance between innovation and execution.

Shane: How do you prioritize ideas and tackle hard problems?

Nick: Generating ideas isn't the issue; it's choosing the right one. We often pick the hardest idea, believing it will have the most impact. We break it down into smaller steps and work towards a solution. This approach can lead to unexpected directions and better outcomes.

Shane: How do you maintain a consistent culture as the organization grows?

Nick: Culture is about everyday behaviors. It's the behaviors you amplify and tolerate. Amplify creativity and risk-taking, but also address negative behaviors. It's about creating an inclusive and supportive environment.

Shane: What does it take to be a good mentor?

Nick: A good mentor learns from their mistakes and shares that knowledge. They guide mentees through career stages, helping them understand the skills needed to progress. It's about moving from doing a good job to having high impact.

Shane: What challenges do individual contributors face?

Nick: Challenges vary with career stages. Initially, it's about solving engineering problems. As you progress, it's about influencing teams and stakeholders. The journey from execution to influence is challenging, requiring strong soft skills to motivate and guide others.

Shane: What's a question you often get asked?

Nick: People often ask about my accent, which is from Northern Ireland. A relevant question is how to handle ambiguity in product development.

Shane: Let's explore that ambiguity.

Nick: Ambiguity can be addressed from two perspectives: team design and team composition. Interdisciplinary teams bring diverse skills, but communication is key. We use abstraction and block diagrams to structure teams and projects, breaking down complex systems into manageable components.

Shane: How can listeners connect with you?

Nick: Feel free to reach out on LinkedIn. I'm easy to find there.

Shane: We'll include your LinkedIn profile in the show notes. Thanks for your insights, Nick.

Nick: My pleasure, Shane. I enjoyed our conversation.