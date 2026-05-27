Le maire de Saint-Denis, Bally Bagayoko, a récemment exprimé sa gratitude envers le président Emmanuel Macron pour son soutien, bien que celui-ci soit arrivé tardivement. Lors d'une visite du président pour un concert de la Légion d'Honneur, Bagayoko a remis une lettre de quatre pages et un tee-shirt "Stop au racisme". Bien que Macron ait assuré qu'il condamnait les actes racistes et qu'il était intransigeant sur cette question, Bagayoko a déploré le fait que le président n'ait pas pu s'exprimer publiquement au moment où les attaques racistes étaient les plus virulentes. Il a également souligné que ce soutien était insuffisant. Depuis son élection, Bagayoko a été la cible de propos polémiques et de commentaires racistes, notamment sur la chaîne CNews. Le parquet de Paris a ouvert une enquête pour injure publique en raison de l'origine, de l'ethnie, de la nation, de la race ou de la religion. Au-delà du racisme, la lettre de Bagayoko dresse un état des lieux sombre de la commune. Le sous-financement chronique de l'État, les réductions de moyens scolaires, les délais anormaux à la sous-préfecture pour les titres de séjour, les pertes d'emploi et les difficultés de logement, ainsi que les effectifs de police nationale insuffisants, sont des problèmes persistants. Bagayoko a offert sa collaboration au gouvernement pour avancer concrètement et tenter de rapprocher la banlieue de Paris. Une marche républicaine contre le racisme est prévue le 3 mai dans la capitale, et Bagayoko a invité Macron à y participer. Cette initiative souligne la détermination du maire à lutter contre le racisme et à améliorer la situation de sa commune.
Le maire de Saint-Denis remercie Macron pour son soutien contre le racisme (2026)
References
- https://www.20minutes.fr/politique/4218481-20260415-maire-saint-denis-bally-bagayoko-remercie-emmanuel-macron-soutien-quoi-tardif
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