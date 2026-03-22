LDV D90: Australia's Second-Cheapest 7-Seat SUV! Is It Worth It? (2026)

Looking for a spacious SUV that won’t break the bank? The LDV D90 has just become Australia’s second-cheapest seven-seat SUV, thanks to a significant price drop that’s turning heads in the automotive world. But here’s where it gets controversial: can a budget-friendly SUV truly compete with pricier rivals in terms of features and performance? Let’s dive in.

The LDV D90, now priced at $39,990 drive-away for its entry-level D90 Mode version, has undercut several competitors—at least until June 30, 2026. This $3,657 reduction from its previous price of $43,647 places it neck-and-neck with the Mahindra XUV700 AX7L, which also starts at $39,990 drive-away. While it doesn’t quite match the Mahindra AX7’s runout price of $35,990, the D90 still claims the title of Australia’s most affordable seven-seat off-road SUV. And this is the part most people miss: it’s not just about the price—the D90 packs a punch with features like a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, and a robust 2.0-litre turbocharged engine delivering 184kW of power and 410Nm of torque.

But here’s the kicker: the D90’s ANCAP safety rating has expired, which might raise eyebrows among safety-conscious buyers. Is this a dealbreaker, or does the value proposition outweigh the risks? Let’s discuss in the comments.

This price adjustment isn’t just for private buyers—Australian Business Number (ABN) holders can also take advantage of the deal. Meanwhile, the D90 continues to outshine pricier ‘soft-roaders’ like the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max Urban ($41,990 drive-away), Nissan X-Trail ST ($41,140 before on-roads), Mitsubishi Outlander ES ($42,540 before on-roads), and MG QS Excite ($46,990 drive-away).

For those wondering about the rest of the D90 lineup, prices remain unchanged. The mid-spec D90 Executive 2WD starts at $45,490 drive-away for ABN holders and $47,884 for private buyers, while the flagship D90 Executive 4WD is priced at $48,990 and $51,568, respectively. Optional extras include metallic paint for $500 and a two-tone colour scheme for $2,000.

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Here’s a fun fact: the D90 was LDV’s second-best-selling vehicle in Australia in 2025, trailing only the T60 dual-cab ute. With 3,376 units sold—a 43.2% year-on-year increase—it’s clear that Aussies are taking notice of LDV’s value-packed offerings. But the question remains: can the D90 sustain its momentum without an updated safety rating?

LDV D90 Pricing Snapshot:

- 2026 LDV D90 Mode 2WD: $39,990 (reduced by $3,657)

- 2026 LDV D90 Executive 2WD: $47,884 (unchanged)

- 2026 LDV D90 Executive 4WD: $51,568 (unchanged)

So, what do you think? Is the LDV D90 a game-changer for budget-conscious families, or does its expired safety rating give you pause? Share your thoughts below—we’d love to hear your take!