Latest Transfer Rumours: Four Players Linked with Manchester United (2026)

Four Players Linked with Manchester United: Latest Transfer Rumours Include Spain and France Internationals

Amid the chaos at Manchester United, the transfer rumour mill continues to churn. The club has been through a whirlwind month, with three different managers taking charge of games and securing their first win in the Manchester Derby in 2026. Despite this, the club has not been active in the transfer window, with only the departure of youth talent Sam Mather and the recall of a few academy players from loans noted. These players are expected to return to new clubs.

United have been linked with a move for Ruben Neves, but it remains to be seen if Michael Carrick will receive the necessary backing in the market beyond speculation. Additionally, four more players have been connected to United in recent days, while fans celebrate the victory over City. Here's a breakdown of the latest rumours:

Marc Casado

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United is paying attention to Barcelona talent Marc Casado. Casado, a 22-year-old defensive midfielder, has made 60 first-team appearances for Barcelona and has two senior caps for Spain. This season, he has started only six of 20 La Liga games, under contract at Barcelona until 2028.

Pierre Kalulu

Manchester United is reportedly one of three clubs interested in Juventus centre-back Pierre Kalulu. Calciomercato reports that United is monitoring Kalulu for a possible summer move. Kalulu, who signed for Juventus in summer 2025 after five seasons with AC Milan, has started all 21 Serie A games this season. He is vying for a spot in the France squad for the World Cup, with three international caps.

Joao Gomes

Manchester United continues to be linked with Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, despite conflicting reports about his availability this month. Caught Offside reports that United is the most interested club, with recent speculation suggesting Liverpool could join the race. Wolves, battling relegation, consider Gomes a key player. United would need to pay a premium to secure his services this month, compared to the price he might be available for in the summer once they are in the Championship. Gomes is also linked with Atletico Madrid as a replacement for Conor Gallagher.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Talk of a mystery midfielder linked to Manchester United might not be worth getting excited about. Teamtalk reports that Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been offered to United and six other Premier League clubs. Loftus-Cheek, seeking a move away from AC Milan, where he has started eight games this season, has Premier League experience. However, this seems like a short-term move that United might be reluctant to make.