Late-Night TV Ratings: Who's on Top After a Competitive Week of 2025? (2026)

The late-night TV battle is heating up! Who's reigning supreme as the year draws to a close? Get ready for a thrilling ride as we dive into the latest ratings showdown. It's a tight race, folks!

CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert just barely edges out ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! in total viewers. But here's where it gets interesting: NBC's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers are on the rise, with notable increases in the key demographic. And let's not forget the cable networks - Fox News' Gutfeld! continues its dominance in the 10 pm slot.

According to the latest data from LateNighter.com, covering the week of December 14th to 20th, The Late Show averaged 2.34 million viewers, a slight decrease from the previous week. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel Live! saw an impressive 7% increase, averaging 2.33 million viewers. However, Kimmel takes the lead in the adults 18-49 demo, with a significant advantage over Colbert.

Kimmel's final week of 2025 featured an A-list lineup, including Michelle Obama, Mia Goth, and Will Arnett. Colbert, on the other hand, welcomed an equally star-studded bunch, such as Paul Rudd, Anderson Cooper, and Hugh Jackman. But who do you think had the better guest list?

Over at NBC, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon experienced a 4% dip in total viewers but saw a remarkable 17% rise in the key demo. Fallon's final week guests included Simu Liu, Finn Wolfhard, and Timothée Chalamet - a diverse and exciting mix!

And this is the part most people miss: Late Night with Seth Meyers is on the rise! The show saw increases in both total viewers and the demo, with a 12% and 9% jump, respectively. Meyers is definitely one to watch.

On the cable front, Fox News' Gutfeld! maintains its stronghold in the 10 pm slot, averaging 2.69 million viewers. Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, although experiencing a slight decline, still holds its own with 366,000 viewers. And ABC's Nightline saw some growth in the 12:37 am slot, with increases in both total and demo viewers.

So, who do you think will emerge as the late-night champion? Will Colbert's narrow lead hold, or will Kimmel's demo dominance take the crown? And what about the rising stars, Fallon and Meyers? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments! Let's spark a friendly debate and discuss the future of late-night TV!