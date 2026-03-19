Late Daddy Lumba’s Children Clarify Rumors About Akosua Serwaa (2026)

The children of the late Daddy Lumba have recently addressed the letters of administration filed by Akosua Serwaa, one of the surviving wives of the renowned Highlife icon. In a joint statement, they have vehemently denied the allegations circulating on social media, particularly those suggesting a rift between them and Akosua Serwaa. The statement emphasizes that the claims are entirely false and malicious, with no basis in reality.

The children, in their statement, clarify that their mother, Akosua Serwaa, did not forge her daughters' names or credentials in the court document. They stand in solidarity with her and urge the public to disregard any rumors suggesting otherwise. The statement also addresses the unfounded accusations directed at businessman Kenpong, who is being unfairly portrayed as having ulterior motives due to his support for Akosua Serwaa and her children during a challenging period in Ghana.

Furthermore, the children of Daddy Lumba urge Ghanaians to ignore all negative rumors and refrain from amplifying negativity. They emphasize that their family is united and that there is no conflict between their mother and them. The statement concludes by inviting the public to watch an exclusive interview with Ghanaian musician/comedian David Oscar Dogbe, available on GhanaWeb.

This response aims to provide a clear and comprehensive update on the situation, addressing the concerns and clarifying the facts to ensure a fair and accurate representation of the events.