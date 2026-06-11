LaTanya Richardson Jackson's Empowering Speech at Essence Black Women in Hollywood (2026)

In a powerful display of solidarity and encouragement, the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event brought together an inspiring group of women, each with their own unique stories and contributions to the industry. The event, now in its 19th year, serves as a reminder of the incredible talent and resilience within the Black community, and the importance of lifting each other up.

The Power of Community and Mentorship

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, an esteemed honoree at the luncheon, emphasized the value of hard work and the importance of creating space for the unimaginable. Her words, "Learn the language of the invisible so that your presence always speaks," resonate deeply. It's a call to action, urging us to embrace our unique voices and make our mark.

What makes this event so special is the emphasis on community and mentorship. Chase Infiniti, another honoree, highlighted the impact of Black women who guided her in the early stages of her career. From Regina Hall's advice and support to Ruth Negga's constant presence, Infiniti's journey is a testament to the power of mentorship.

"My career, though it's just starting, has been marked by the generosity and mentorship of other Black women who paved the path for me," Infiniti said. This sentiment was echoed by costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who accepted a special tribute alongside her colleagues from "Sinners."

A Celebration of Collaboration and Inclusion

Carter's acceptance speech emphasized the collaborative nature of their success. "I've got five nominations, but I always said I never wanted to be alone in the celebration because it does take a collaboration to make this all possible," she stated. This event celebrates not just individual achievements, but the collective effort and support that make these accomplishments possible.

Kerry Washington, another honoree, reflected on her own journey and the impact of the Black Women in Hollywood event. She admitted to feeling nervous and under pressure during her first honor in 2012, but the love and support she received set her free.

"There was no spirit of competition in the air. There was no jealousy. There was no judgment." Washington's words highlight the unique and supportive environment that this event fosters. It's a space where women can celebrate each other's successes without fear or doubt.

A Call to Action: Wake Up and Stay Woke

As the event came to a close, LaTanya Richardson Jackson's words, "Wake up, stay woke, because we who believe in freedom will not rest until it comes," left a lasting impression. It's a powerful reminder of the ongoing fight for equality and the importance of staying vigilant.

The Essence Black Women in Hollywood event is more than just a celebration; it's a movement. It inspires and empowers, reminding us of the strength and resilience within our community. As we reflect on the impactful words and stories shared, we're left with a deeper understanding of the importance of community, mentorship, and collaboration.

Personally, I believe events like these are crucial in fostering a supportive and inclusive industry. They remind us that we're not alone in our journeys and that together, we can create a more diverse and equitable future.