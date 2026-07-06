Last-Gasp Tries: Harlequins Men and Women Deliver Dramatic Finishes (2026)

Harlequins Men Edge Out Saracens, Women Snatch Dramatic Draw with Chiefs

In a thrilling display of rugby, the Harlequins men's team secured a last-gasp victory over their rivals, the Saracens, at the StoneX Stadium. Despite both teams being depleted by international selections, the Quins claimed their first win of the Premiership Rugby Cup, while Saracens remain second in the group.

The Saracens struck early with tries from Brandon Jackson and Charlie Bracken. However, the Harlequins responded with a dominant performance, scoring five tries in the first half through Bryn Bradley, Jack Musk, Harry Browne, Ludo Kolade, and Josh Bellamy, establishing a 33-14 lead.

The hosts mounted a strong comeback in the second half, with tries from Tom Willis, Olly Hartley, and Nick Tompkins, taking the lead. But the Harlequins' Jamie Miller was yellow-carded, reducing them to 14 men. In the closing moments, they executed a 16-phase move, sealing a dramatic win and a breathless derby.

Meanwhile, the Harlequins Women's team was involved in an even more dramatic match against the Exeter Chiefs at The Stoop. Trailing by 14 points early in the second half, the hosts fought back fiercely. Despite Exeter's strong defense and exceptional tackles, they were reduced to 12 players due to three sin bins for repeated offside offenses.

In the 87th minute, Lagi Tuima broke through Exeter's defense, scoring a try to level the scores. However, Claudia Pena's last-gasp conversion attempt missed, leaving the Harlequins with a mix of relief and frustration.

The comeback was described as 'insane' by Chiefs flanker Maddie Feaunati, highlighting the intensity of the thrilling contest. The point leaves the Harlequins in third place, just one point above the Chiefs, with a thrilling and dramatic finish to the match.