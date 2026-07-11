Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Coordinator Candidates: Who Will Klint Kubiak Choose? (2026)

The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for an exciting coaching overhaul, and the spotlight is on Klint Kubiak's defensive coordinator pick. But who will he choose to fortify the team's defense? The decision could make or break the Raiders' success, and it's a choice that has fans and analysts on the edge of their seats.

Aden Durde: A Tough Sell?

Durde, currently the Seahawks' defensive coordinator, shared the 2025 season with Kubiak in Seattle. However, prying him away from the Seahawks might be challenging. While head coach Mike Macdonald receives the accolades for Seattle's defensive prowess, Durde's ambitions for a head coach role could make the Raiders an attractive prospect.

Karl Scott: A Realistic Option

Scott, the Seahawks' DBs coach and defensive passing game coordinator, has a more extensive history with Kubiak, working together in 2021 and 2025. Scott's experience and his current role, just a step away from being a defensive coordinator, make him a compelling choice. The Seahawks' passing defense has consistently ranked well during his tenure.

Joe Woods: The Network Favorite?

Woods, currently with the Raiders as DBs coach and defensive passing game coordinator, has a strong connection to Kubiak. With seven seasons of experience as a defensive coordinator across three teams, Woods has a proven track record. His units have consistently ranked in the top half of the league, and his in-house status gives him an edge.

Marcus Robertson: Proven or Unproven?

Robertson, the Raiders' defensive backs coach, has worked with Kubiak for multiple seasons. His lack of experience as a defensive coordinator could be seen as a fresh opportunity or a potential risk, depending on Kubiak's preference for proven talent.

Roy Anderson: The Fangio Disciple

Anderson, the Eagles' CBs coach, has been part of the highly regarded Mike/Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, which includes Kubiak. Additionally, his time under Vic Fangio, a defensive mastermind, makes him an intriguing candidate. Anderson's experience with Fangio and Clint Hurtt in Seattle could align with Kubiak's defensive vision.

Steve Wilks: A Controversial Contender

Here's where it gets controversial. Wilks, recently fired as the Jets' defensive coordinator, only spent one season with Kubiak. His unit's performance was lackluster, finishing last in points allowed. However, his experience as a head coach and defensive coordinator could still make him a viable option, especially considering his 2023 success with the 49ers.

Kris Kocurek: The Respected DL Coach

Kocurek, the 49ers' DL coach, also has a brief connection with Kubiak. While he's never been a defensive coordinator, his expertise and respect in the league could make him a surprise choice. The Raiders might offer him the opportunity to step up.

Rob Leonard: The Raiders' Own

Leonard, the Raiders' DL coach and defensive run game coordinator, has no direct connection to Kubiak. Yet, his impressive work with the Raiders' defensive line and the endorsement of star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby make him a candidate worth considering.

Jim Schwartz: The Veteran Presence

Schwartz, the Browns' defensive coordinator, has no direct ties to Kubiak but boasts over two decades of NFL experience. His extensive network might intersect with Klint's father, Gary Kubiak. Despite Cleveland's efforts to retain him, Schwartz's unfulfilled head coach aspirations could lead him to Las Vegas.

As the Raiders' coaching staff takes shape, the defensive coordinator role remains a pivotal decision. And this is the part most people miss: the choice could define the team's defensive identity for years to come. Will Kubiak opt for a familiar face or take a chance on an outsider? The football world eagerly awaits this critical move. What do you think the Raiders should prioritize when selecting their defensive coordinator? Share your thoughts in the comments below!