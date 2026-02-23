Larne Dominate Coleraine 3-0: Irish Premiership Title Race Heats Up! (2026)

A thrilling Irish Premiership encounter saw Larne emerge victorious over their title rivals, Coleraine, extending their lead at the summit to a commanding seven points. This result sends a clear message to the rest of the league: Larne mean business in their quest for a remarkable third league title in just four years.

The game was a tale of two halves, with Larne's dominance in the second period ultimately proving decisive. A 10-minute goal blitz, featuring a brace from substitute Andy Ryan, who returned from a lengthy knee injury, and a strike from fellow replacement Paul O'Neill, sealed the deal for the Inver Reds.

But here's where it gets controversial... Coleraine, despite their best efforts, couldn't find a way past Larne's resolute defense. Ben Wylie, making his Coleraine debut, had a golden opportunity early on, but his shot lacked the necessary power.

The visitors had their moments too, with Joel Cooper's fierce effort forcing a save from Rohan Ferguson. Wylie, ever alert, tried to capitalize on the rebound, but his effort sailed over the bar.

And this is the part most people miss... Larne's Matty Lusty could have been the hero for his side on a couple of occasions, but his efforts just missed the target.

The game's turning point came when Levi Ives' foul on Tiarnan O'Connor led to Ryan's penalty, which he converted with aplomb. Ryan's second goal, a well-taken finish after a fortunate deflection, all but sealed the deal for Larne.

Larne's victory was a testament to their resilience and clinical finishing. With five minutes left, Paul O'Neill's header from a McEneff cross put the game to bed.

So, what do you think? Is Larne's title charge a foregone conclusion, or can Coleraine mount a comeback?