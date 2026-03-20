Lara Croft Classic Motorbike Statue Unveiled! (Tomb Raider Collectible Review & Details) (2026)

Get ready to rev up your nostalgia engines, because Lara Croft is back in a way that’s sure to thrill fans of the original Tomb Raider games. But here’s where it gets exciting: Dark Horse Direct and Crystal Dynamics have teamed up to bring us a brand-new collectible that’s as bold as the iconic treasure hunter herself—the Tomb Raider: Lara Croft – Classic Motorbike Premium Statue. This isn’t just any statue; it’s a meticulously crafted tribute to the fearless adventurer, perched atop her motorcycle with gun in hand, ready to conquer any terrain. And this is the part most people miss—it’s a limited edition, with only 500 units available worldwide, exclusively through the Dark Horse Direct website. Controversial question: Is $249.99 too steep a price for a piece of gaming history, or is it a must-have for die-hard collectors?

Sculpted by the talented team at Bigshot Toyworks and brought to life with prototyping and paint by J.W. Productions, this 9-inch statue stands proudly on a 10.3-inch by 6-inch base. It’s slated to ship between July and September 2026, giving fans plenty of time to clear a spot on their shelves. But don’t wait too long—with such a limited run, this collectible is bound to disappear faster than Lara dodges a boulder trap.

If you’re already envisioning this statue as the centerpiece of your collection, you’re not alone. But here’s a thought to spark debate: Does this statue capture the essence of the classic Lara Croft, or does it lean too heavily on nostalgia? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to check out the Tomb Raider: Legend of Lara Croft statue available on the IGN Store, or explore recent toy debuts like Mondo’s X-Men: The Animated Series figure and Hasbro’s new Marvel Legends reveals.

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Written by Jesse, IGN’s mild-mannered staff writer, who’s always ready to hack through the intellectual underbrush of pop culture. Follow him on BlueSky (@jschedeen) for more insights and updates that’ll keep you in the loop.