LAPD Urgent Appeal: Help Identify 2-Year-Old Boy Found in Stolen Car with Dog in Highland Park (2026)

A heart-wrenching scene unfolded in Highland Park, Los Angeles, on Sunday morning, as a young boy, estimated to be around 2 years old, was discovered alone in a car that had just been targeted in an attempted theft. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is now seeking the public's assistance in identifying the child, who is currently in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

According to the LAPD, the incident occurred on North Avenue 52. The victim, who had just experienced the attempted theft, noticed the child and a dog left behind in the car. The victim immediately contacted the police, who arrived on the scene to find the young boy and the dog, who appeared to be familiar with the child.

Despite the officers' efforts, they were unable to locate the suspect who had attempted the theft. The child, however, is safe and being cared for by DCFS. Despite their best efforts, authorities have been unable to identify the boy, and no one has come forward to claim him.

The boy was described as wearing a light gray quarter-zip sweater and having curly brown hair. The dog, who appeared to be a family pet, is in the care of Los Angeles County Animal Services. The public is urged to contact the police or DCFS Hotline if they have any information that could help identify the child or provide details about the attempted theft.

This incident raises important questions about the safety of children and the importance of community vigilance. It also highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement in such situations. The public's cooperation is crucial in helping authorities identify the child and bring the responsible parties to justice.