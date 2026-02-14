Landslides 101: Causes, Warning Signs, and High-Risk Areas (2026)

Landslides are a natural disaster that can have devastating consequences, and understanding them is crucial for those living in vulnerable areas. But here's where it gets controversial: while climate change is a significant factor, it's not the only one. Let's explore the science behind landslides, their warning signs, and where they are most common. What is a Landslide and How Do They Happen?

A landslide is a natural phenomenon where rock, soil, and vegetation move downhill due to gravity. It occurs when downward forces, such as heavy rainfall or earthquakes, exceed the slope's resistance. Kevin Trenberth, an expert in climate variability, explains that landslides are driven by gravity and can happen suddenly, especially during rain or after earthquakes. He notes that the removal of trees and vegetation can destabilize the region, exacerbating the risk.

Warning Signs to Look Out For

Lauren Vinnell, a senior lecturer in emergency management, emphasizes the importance of recognizing warning signs. She advises that if there are any rocks falling or small slips, it might indicate a larger landslide is imminent. Additionally, cracks or bulges in the ground, or difficulty in closing or opening doors and windows due to frame movement, can signal an impending landslide.

Climate Change's Role

Dr. Trenberth highlights that climate change can increase the number and severity of landslides. He explains that heavy rains can saturate soils, making landslides more likely. Interestingly, a dry spell can also contribute by causing cracks, which then allow water to infiltrate and weaken the slope. Furthermore, climate change can lead to prolonged dry periods, increasing the risk of landslides.

Where Landslides Are Most Common

Experts agree that regions with steep topography and high rainfall are at greater risk. Several Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, have experienced devastating landslides in recent months. In Indonesia, at least 1,189 people were killed in widespread floods and landslides across Sumatra last year. Dr. Vinnell notes that landslides can occur on most slopes in New Zealand, which is quite common in the country.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that landslides are the most frequent geological event and can occur anywhere globally. Between 1998 and 2017, landslides affected an estimated 4.8 million people and caused over 18,000 deaths. While Australia has fewer landslides compared to other countries, some regions with coastal cliffs and intense rainfall can experience them. Localized areas in Australia, such as the Great Dividing Range, Strzelecki and Otway ranges, Mount Lofty Ranges, Tamar Valley, and the northwest coast of Tasmania, are more susceptible to landslides.

Controversy and Counterpoints

While climate change is a significant factor, some argue that poor land use and inadequate building practices can also contribute to landslide risks. Dr. Trenberth mentions that if building plans were based on historical records, they might not account for the extra heavy rains associated with climate change. This raises questions about the role of human activities in landslide occurrences. It's essential to consider these factors when discussing landslide prevention and mitigation strategies.

In conclusion, understanding landslides and their causes is vital for those living in vulnerable areas. By recognizing warning signs and being aware of the risks, individuals can take necessary precautions. Additionally, addressing the role of climate change and human activities in landslide occurrences can help develop more effective prevention and mitigation strategies. Remember, staying informed and prepared is key to ensuring your safety and well-being in the face of natural disasters.