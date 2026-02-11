Lando Norris: The Red Bull That Got Away? Marko Reveals Missed Opportunity (2026)

Imagine a world where Lando Norris, the 2025 Formula 1 World Champion, had donned the iconic blue and red of Red Bull instead of McLaren's papaya orange. It’s a tantalizing 'what if' that Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s former driver program mastermind, recently brought to light. In a revealing interview, Marko reminisced about early negotiations to bring Norris into the Red Bull fold, a move that could have reshaped the trajectory of both the driver and the team.

Marko, known for his no-nonsense approach and keen eye for talent, described Norris as a driver who would have “fitted very well” into the Red Bull system. But here's where it gets controversial: despite their interest, Red Bull couldn’t secure Norris, who ultimately joined McLaren in 2017. Fast forward to 2025, and Norris stood atop the podium as World Champion, narrowly edging out Red Bull’s own Max Verstappen by just two points. Could Norris have achieved the same success under the Red Bull banner? Or would the pressure-cooker environment of the team have yielded a different outcome?

And this is the part most people miss: Marko’s reflections go beyond Norris. He acknowledged that while Red Bull has produced multiple champions like Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel, not every driver thrived under his rigorous system. Boldly, he admitted that some talents were overlooked or let go too soon, sparking debate about the team’s driver development philosophy. Was Marko’s approach too harsh, or was it the necessary crucible for forging champions?

Norris himself has spoken about a 2016 meeting with Marko in Monaco, where McLaren allegedly blocked a potential move to Red Bull’s junior team. This raises a thought-provoking question: Did McLaren’s intervention save Norris from the high-pressure Red Bull environment, or did it deprive him of an opportunity to shine even brighter?

Marko’s tenure at Red Bull was marked by both triumphs and missed opportunities. While he produced champions, he also admitted to misjudging some drivers. He pointed out that many had the talent but lacked the mental fortitude or work ethic required to succeed in F1. This insight highlights the often-overlooked psychological demands of the sport, a topic rarely discussed in the glitz and glamour of racing.

As Marko stepped down from his role after the 2025 season, his legacy remains a subject of debate. Was his approach the gold standard for driver development, or did it leave too many talents by the wayside? We invite you to join the conversation: What do you think? Could Norris have been even more successful at Red Bull, or did McLaren provide the perfect environment for his championship win? Let us know in the comments!

For more exclusive insights from the F1 paddock, join our WhatsApp broadcast channel or subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel. And don’t miss our next feature on Sergio Perez’s reflections on his time at Red Bull. The world of Formula 1 is always full of surprises—stay tuned!