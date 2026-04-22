Lando Norris Confirmed Single: F1 Insider Reveals Split with Magui Corceiro | Full Story (2026)

Formula One world champion Lando Norris' love life has taken an unexpected turn, and the racing community is buzzing with the news. But is it all just a misunderstanding?

An insider has claimed that Norris has split from his model girlfriend, Magui Corceiro, leaving fans shocked and curious. The couple's relationship has been in the spotlight, with their on-and-off dating history spanning several years. Magui, a Portuguese supermodel, was by Norris' side during his world championship celebrations in Abu Dhabi, sharing emotional moments that captured the hearts of many.

However, a recent video from testing in Bahrain has sparked rumors of a breakup. In the clip, Norris is overheard telling fellow F1 driver Carlos Sainz that he is 'a single man', leaving fans wondering if this was a private conversation or a public declaration.

And here's where it gets controversial. F1 insider Kym Illman, with a substantial online following, has confirmed the split in a video, stating that the rumors are 'definitely true'. But is this confirmation a bit too quick? The audio in the original clip was unclear, and some fans are left questioning if Norris' words were misinterpreted.

The couple has a history of breaking up and getting back together, with their most recent reunion occurring last year. Sources suggest that they drifted apart after Norris' win last season, and the absence of Magui from a recent group photo has fueled the breakup rumors even further.

Magui, a rising star in her own right, has a substantial social media presence and a successful career as an actress and model. She has graced the pages of Vogue Portugal and co-founded an eco-conscious swimwear brand. But despite their seemingly perfect match, it appears their relationship has hit a roadblock.

Norris once described Magui as someone he could be himself with, praising her down-to-earth nature. He even shared his efforts to get her into golf, a sport she disliked. But it seems their differences might have caught up with them.

While the split has not been officially confirmed by the couple, the racing world is abuzz with this news. Is it a case of a private matter becoming public too soon, or is there more to the story? What do you think? Share your thoughts on this unexpected twist in the comments below!