Landfill Collapse in Philippines Kills 1, Leaves 27 Missing (2026)

A tragic incident unfolded in the Philippines, where a landslide of garbage resulted in one fatality and left at least 27 individuals unaccounted for. This unfortunate event took place at a waste segregation facility located in Cebu City, as reported by local police on Friday.

According to authorities, workers were buried under a massive avalanche of trash and debris that collapsed onto them in the village of Binaliw. While initial reports indicate that those affected were primarily landfill workers, it remains uncertain whether any non-workers have also suffered as a result of this disaster.

Among those rescued, a female worker tragically succumbed to her injuries while being transported to the hospital. Regional police director Brig. Gen. Roderick Maranan confirmed this heartbreaking news to The Associated Press, noting that seven others sustained injuries but managed to survive.

Rescue operations are ongoing for the remaining 27 individuals who are still believed to be trapped beneath the rubble, according to Maranan, who referenced details from an initial police report.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival provided an update, stating that the number of rescued individuals had risen to at least 12, while 38 people remain missing. The discrepancy in the figures reported by police and the mayor has yet to be clarified, adding to the confusion surrounding this tragic event.

"All response teams are fully dedicated to search and recovery efforts aimed at locating those still missing, ensuring strict adherence to safety protocols throughout the process," Archival explained in a statement shared on Facebook.

Throughout the night, dozens of rescuers worked tirelessly at the landfill site, digging through the debris in hopes of finding more survivors.

Archival reassured the public and families affected by the tragedy that every necessary step is being taken to ensure safety, transparency, accountability, and compassionate support during these challenging times.

Additionally, an emergency meeting involving authorities and officials from the waste management facility, which employs 110 people, was scheduled for Friday. It was reported that the wall of garbage that collapsed impacted one of the low-slung buildings used to sort recyclable materials and waste. However, it remains unclear if any nearby residential areas were also affected.