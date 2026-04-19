LaMelo Ball Explodes for 30 Pts, 9 Threes! Hornets Stun Lakers | NBA Highlights Jan 15, 2026 (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling NBA recap! The Charlotte Hornets pulled off an impressive win against the Los Angeles Lakers, showcasing their potential and leaving fans in awe.

In a highly anticipated matchup on January 15, 2026, the Hornets demonstrated their prowess, led by the remarkable LaMelo Ball. Ball, with a career-high nine 3-pointers, scored an incredible 27 points in the second half alone, silencing the home crowd and securing a dominant 135-117 victory.

But here's where it gets controversial... Ball's performance wasn't the only highlight. His teammates, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges, also contributed significantly, each scoring 26 and 25 points, respectively. Rookie Kon Knueppel added to the Hornets' success with 19 points, showcasing the team's depth and talent.

The Hornets' victory over the Lakers was a statement game, especially coming off their previous upset win against the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder. This win showcased their ability to compete with the league's best and highlighted their bright future.

And this is the part most people miss... The Lakers, despite having Luka Doncic's 39 points and LeBron James' 29 points, struggled to keep up with the Hornets' offensive onslaught. Doncic's six 3-pointers in the first half kept the game close, but the Hornets' relentless attack in the second half proved too much for the Lakers to handle.

The Hornets' 105-point performance in the final three quarters was a testament to their offensive prowess and defensive resilience. They outplayed the Lakers, who had shown improved focus in their previous game against Atlanta, leaving the home team's fans disappointed.

In a game filled with highlights, Jake LaRavia's 18 points for the Lakers was a bright spot, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Hornets' dominance.

As the Hornets gear up for their next challenge against the Golden State Warriors, and the Lakers head to Portland, the NBA season continues to deliver thrilling matchups and unexpected outcomes.

So, what do you think? Was the Hornets' victory a sign of their rising dominance, or just a one-off upset? Let's discuss in the comments and share our thoughts on this exciting NBA season!