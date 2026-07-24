Lamar Jackson's New Contract: $287 Million for 5 Years with the Ravens? (2026)

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson's contract saga is reaching a pivotal moment, and the numbers are staggering! With a potential five-year, $287 million deal on the table, the Ravens aim to secure their star quarterback's future.

A New Contract on the Horizon:

Lamar Jackson, the dynamic quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens, is seeking a new contract, and team owner Steve Bisciotti is eager to make it happen before free agency begins. While this seems straightforward, the previous negotiation was far from easy.

Back in 2023, Jackson was without a contract, and after months of negotiations, the Ravens proposed a five-year, $262.5 million offer, making him the highest-paid player in the league at the time. But the NFL market has since shifted, with new deals reaching $60 million per year, and the Ravens must now aim higher.

The Challenge of Structuring the Deal:

The Ravens have a two-year, $104 million commitment remaining on Jackson's current contract. To reach a new annual average of $61 million, they'd need to offer a three-year extension worth $183 million. However, the NFL's unique contract structure means there are no simple 'extensions.' Instead, a new five-year, $287 million contract could be presented, boosting Jackson's new-money average to $61 million.

But here's where it gets tricky: the signing bonus and guaranteed money. In 2023, Jackson received a $72.5 million signing bonus, and he may expect a similar or higher amount this time. If the Ravens offer $80 million upfront, it would impact their salary cap significantly, especially when coupled with the remaining allocation from his previous contract.

Guarantees and Future Negotiations:

Another critical aspect is the guaranteed money. Jackson previously demanded five years of full guarantees but settled for three. This time, the Ravens might aim to guarantee all pay for 2026, 2027, and 2028, ensuring Jackson's long-term financial security.

The Million-Dollar Question:

The big question is, will Jackson settle for just surpassing Dak Prescott's deal by $1 million per year, or will he aim higher? The higher the annual salary Jackson seeks, the more complex the negotiations may become.

And this is the part most people miss: the Ravens hold the power to restructure the deal again if needed, as Bisciotti hinted. This flexibility could impact their salary cap management in the future.

As the story unfolds, the Ravens and Jackson's contract negotiations will undoubtedly spark debates among fans and analysts. Will they reach a record-breaking agreement, or will the contract talks become a prolonged saga? Share your thoughts below!