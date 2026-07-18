Lakers vs Pelicans Player Grades: LeBron, Smart, and a Final-Quarter Spark (2026)

Player Grades: Lakers vs. Pelicans

The Lakers are firmly in the thick of the season, where winning at all costs is the primary goal. After a pair of straightforward victories over the Warriors and Kings, they had to grind it out on Tuesday to defeat the Pelicans.

Following a rather uninspired three quarters, the Lakers stepped up their game in the fourth, a level of intensity they haven't consistently reached this season. Even if it was against the Pelicans, a team not typically considered a powerhouse, this defensive display should instill some confidence in the team's potential moving forward.

As a result, grading this game will be a bit tricky. How do you evaluate three poor quarters and one stellar final quarter? Surely, we can all agree on these grades, right?

Let's dive into the win. As always, grades are based on individual player expectations. A 'B' grade represents average performance for that player.

LeBron James

33 minutes, 21 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks, 5 turnovers, 2 fouls, 8-12 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-8 FT, +3

LeBron was decent in the first quarter, fantastic to start the second, then faded into the background for most of the rest of the game. In short, it's a stark contrast to the performance of his teammates.

Grade: A-

Marcus Smart

30 minutes, 10 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks, 2 fouls, 3-9 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT, +13

Smart had his most impactful game of the season. Even on a night when he only made 3 out of 9 shots from the field, he was everywhere. Seven stocks, seven assists, and a crucial 3-pointer late in the game. It was peak Smart performance.

Grade: A+

Deandre Ayton

25 minutes, 13 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 2 turnovers, 4 fouls, 6-8 FG, 1-1 FT, -7

While his center counterpart had an excellent game, Ayton wasn't bad. Especially compared to his recent performances, Ayton showed improvement. It wasn't great, but it was a significant step up.

Grade: B+

Austin Reaves

37 minutes, 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 5 turnovers, 3 fouls, 4-15 FG, 2-7 3PT, 5-5 FT, -1

Reaves embodied this game. For three quarters, he was a mix of invisible and poor, a concerning trend over recent weeks. But in the fourth quarter, he knocked down two three-pointers, made a significant stop on Zion Williamson, and nearly tore his arm off.

However, those first three quarters were quite bad.

Grade: C-

Luka Dončić

38 minutes, 27 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 block, 7 turnovers, 2 fouls, 10-22 FG, 3-10 3PT, 4-5 FT, +1

As is often the case, Luka was at the center of both the good and the bad. He had seven turnovers, was inefficient in his shooting, but still hit some crucial shots down the stretch, including the game-winning three.

Grade: B+

Rui Hachimura

19 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 foul, 0-4 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, -6

Rui had a very quiet game, never finding his rhythm and thus not contributing much in the fourth quarter, where he didn't play at all.

Grade: F

Luke Kennard

21 minutes, 9 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers, 3-5 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-1 FT, +16

Luke stepped up when Rui struggled. The Lakers haven't had that luxury this season, with multiple bench players who can provide scoring. But Kennard has seamlessly integrated, closing the game and knocking down crucial shots.

Grade: B+

Jaxson Hayes

23 minutes, 8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 1 foul, 3-4 FG, 2-2 FT, +16

Hayes had an impressive game, not in any way expected. The box score doesn't do him justice, as his defense stood out the most. He was incredible on Zion down the stretch, as was the entire team, helping the Lakers secure stop after stop.

Grade: A+

Jake LaRavia

15 minutes, 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, +10

LaRavia had another solid outing, albeit in limited minutes. With Kennard and Rui as the primary scoring options, LaRavia's role is more about his scoring being a bonus than a necessity.

Grade: B-

JJ Redick

Redick refocused his group when things looked dire in the first three quarters. The officials dominated the game, but LA regrouped, put together one of their best defensive stretches of the season, and did it with a mix of bench players and starters.

Grade: B+

Tuesday’s DNPs: Kobe Bufkin, Bronny James, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht, Adou Thiero, Jarred Vanderbilt

Tuesday’s inactives: Drew Timme, Nick Smith Jr., Chris Mañon

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude (https://twitter.com/JacobRude) or on Bluesky at @jacobrude.bsky.social (https://bsky.app/profile/jacobrude.bsky.social).