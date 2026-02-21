Lakers vs. Clippers: Player Grades & Game Analysis! Did the Comeback Work? (2026)

Ever feel like you're watching the same movie over and over? That's how it feels to be a Lakers fan lately. Another spirited comeback attempt, filled with flashes of brilliance, ultimately fizzled out in a loss against the Clippers on Thursday. It's a rerun we've seen far too many times.

The familiar script unfolds: the Lakers fall behind by a significant margin – this time, a whopping 26 points against their crosstown rivals. The team looks, frankly, defeated. But here's where it gets interesting... a spark ignites! A new lineup emerges, injecting desperately needed energy into the game late in the third and early in the fourth quarter. They claw their way back, inching closer and closer. But this is where the script takes a tragic turn. With the margin for error practically nonexistent, the Clippers respond with a surge of their own in the closing minutes, effectively sealing the Lakers' fate, despite one last, desperate comeback attempt.

So, let's dissect this loss. As always, the player grades below are based on individual expectations for each player. A "B" grade represents an average, expected performance.

LeBron James

36 minutes, 23 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 4 turnovers, 1 foul, 9-19 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT, -7

LeBron's performance is heavily influenced by the energy of the players around him. The comeback lineup featured players flying around the court, securing stops, and transitioning quickly on offense. When he has that support, he thrives.

Grade: B+

Jake LaRavia

22 minutes, 7 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 4 blocks, 1 turnover, 1 foul, 2-5 FG, 2-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, -15

LaRavia started strong, making a significant impact in the first couple of minutes. After that initial burst, however, he seemed to fade into the background. He disappeared from view for the remainder of the game.

Grade: B-

Deandre Ayton

21 minutes, 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block, 1 turnover, 1 foul, 2-5 FG, -14

This is a tough one. And this is the part most people miss... How concerning is it that the Lakers have demonstrably looked better in the last two games without Ayton on the court? Is he truly the answer at center, or are the Lakers better off exploring other options? This is a question that's sparking debate among fans. What do you think?

Grade: D

Marcus Smart

30 minutes, 10 points, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 turnover, 3 fouls, 4-10 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-1 FT, -1

Smart's defensive intensity and playmaking were crucial in the Lakers' comeback attempt. Alongside Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura, he helped set the tone defensively and secure vital stops.

Grade: B+

Luka Dončić

39 minutes, 32 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 11-27 FG, 3-13 3PT, 7-10 FT, -17

Luka carried the Lakers on his back in the first quarter and first half, doing everything he could to keep them in the game. By the time the rest of the team caught up and started contributing, he seemed to lose his rhythm. His late-game decision not to shoot after Vanderbilt's incredible steal was questionable, but it likely wouldn't have changed the ultimate outcome. But here's where it gets controversial... Should he have taken that shot? This is bound to spark some debate.

Grade: A-

Gabe Vincent

15 minutes, 3 points, 1 rebound, 1-2 FG, 1-1 3PT, -8

There are two conflicting arguments here. On one hand, Vincent's performance suggests he shouldn't be in the rotation. On the other hand, after observing the other guard options on the bench, it's difficult to argue for any of them receiving minutes instead.

Grade: F

Jaxson Hayes

17 minutes, 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 3-4 FG, -4

While Hayes outperformed Ayton, the Lakers' most effective lineup was one without a traditional center. Furthermore, Hayes struggled to contain Zubac on the boards.

Grade: C-

Rui Hachimura

28 minutes, 12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 turnover, 1 foul, 5-11 FG, 2-7 3PT, +6

While it's easy to highlight Rui's offensive contributions and his role in the comeback, there's no way to ignore this sequence. He was a key factor in the team's resurgence.

Grade: A-

Jarred Vanderbilt

22 minutes, 7 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 4 steals, 1 block, 3 fouls, 3-5 FG, 1-1 3PT, +16

Vanderbilt, another player who ignited the Lakers' run, was at the heart of their improved play. While his offensive limitations remain and he missed a couple of layups, he was undeniably a positive force on the court.

Grade: A-

Drew Timme

10 minutes, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 3 fouls, +4

Timme's minutes were limited, but he still made hustle plays, diving for loose balls and contributing in any way he could. That's all you can ask from a two-way signing.

JJ Redick (Coach)

Redick made some interesting strategic decisions. He benched Ayton after a poor performance and even experimented with a center-less lineup, which ultimately sparked the Lakers' comeback. He seemed to be pulling the right strings.

Grade: B+

Monday’s DNPs: Kobe Bufkin, Bronny James, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht

Monday’s inactives: Austin Reaves, Nick Smith Jr., Adou Thiero, Chris Mañon

