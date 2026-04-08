Lakers Unleash Ayton! How Early Plays Led to Late-Game Dominance vs. Grizzlies (2026)

The Lakers' strategic move to utilize Deandre Ayton early in the game proved to be a game-changer, ultimately leading to their victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite initial frustration over his limited role, Ayton's performance in the second half was a testament to the team's strategy. He finished with 15 points, showcasing his ability to score with a spinning, 9-foot turnaround hook shot and a dunk. This was a significant improvement from his earlier performance, where he only managed four points and six rebounds. The key to Ayton's success was his trust in his playmakers and his understanding that big men need to be fed the ball to excel. The Lakers' coach, JJ Redick, emphasized the importance of involving big men in the offense, highlighting the reality that they often rely on teammates to pass them the ball. This strategy was further exemplified by the team's star players, Luka Doncic and LeBron James, who controlled the offense together, scoring or assisting on 100 of the Lakers' 120 points. Their synchronicity was evident in the fourth quarter, where they passed to each other 15 times, the most in a single quarter this season. However, Ayton's involvement in the offense remained a constant focus for James, who ensured Ayton was a target throughout the game. This approach paid off, as Ayton's two shot attempts in the first few minutes translated into two blocked shots in the fourth quarter, demonstrating his defensive prowess. The Lakers' strategy of utilizing Ayton early and maintaining his involvement in the offense not only addressed his frustration but also contributed to their overall success in the game.