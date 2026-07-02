Lakers Trade Rumors: De’Andre Hunter Deal Heating Up! (2026)

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly close to acquiring a versatile 3-and-D wing player in a potential trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. This move could significantly bolster the Lakers' wing depth and defensive capabilities, which have been areas of concern this season. But here's where it gets interesting: the trade might involve a third team to balance the salaries, and the player in question is De'Andre Hunter, who has been a topic of discussion among NBA insiders.

The Lakers' Quest for a 3-and-D Wing

The Lakers, ranked 25th in defensive rating and 16th in 3P%, are seeking to strengthen their wing position. Insider Matt Moore reported that LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, has been pushing for the team to target either Miles Bridges or Hunter to address this need. Hunter, a quintessential 3-and-D player, could be the perfect fit for the Lakers' roster.

De'Andre Hunter's Situation

However, Hunter is not having a stellar season. The 28-year-old is shooting a career-low 31% from three-point range and has seen his playing time gradually decrease over the past few months. He began the season strongly in Cleveland, averaging 18.3 points in October and 17.1 points in November, but his numbers have dropped significantly since December. Hunter reportedly sought a trade earlier this month, indicating his desire to be moved.

The Trade Deadline Looms

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, Hunter's trade value is relatively low due to his $24.9 million salary for the 2026-27 season, which some rival teams consider overpaid for his current production. This presents an opportunity for the Lakers to acquire him at a low price, and since he'll be off the books in 2027, it won't disrupt their plans for the following summer.

The Third Team Factor

According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, the Cavaliers and Lakers are discussing a general framework for the trade, with a third team potentially getting involved to balance the salaries. The Brooklyn Nets or the Utah Jazz, both with the league's lowest payrolls, could be the third team to absorb Hunter's salary.

The Lakers' Interest in Hunter

Brett Siegel from ClutchPoints reported that the Lakers' limited draft assets before the trade deadline make Hunter an attractive option. The team is actively pursuing a 3-and-D wing, and Hunter is at the top of their list. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, want to recoup some value from the trade, but it seems they might not get it, leading to further discussions involving Hunter.

Hunter's Statistics

Hunter is averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 42/31/88 shooting splits. He has made 1.7 threes per game in his 42 appearances this season. With the trade deadline approaching, the Lakers and Cavaliers are in active discussions, and Hunter is likely to be on the move in the coming week.