Lakers Sign Kobe Bufkin: A Rising Star's Comeback Story (2026)

The Los Angeles Lakers have just signed Kobe Bufkin to a 10-day contract!

At 5:33 pm on January 13, 2026, the official announcement confirmed the deal. The agreement, as reported earlier at 1:29 pm, involves a 10-day contract for guard Kobe Bufkin.

Bufkin, who was the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, started his professional career with the Atlanta Hawks. He was then traded to the Nets during the offseason. However, he was later waived by Brooklyn before the start of the 2025/26 regular season.

Injuries have unfortunately plagued Bufkin's early career. During his first two seasons with the Hawks, he only played in 27 games. He faced setbacks, including a fractured left thumb and a sprained toe during his rookie year. Then, in December 2024, he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery, just two months into his second season.

However, this season, Bufkin has shown signs of a comeback. He's played in 14 games for the South Bay Lakers, the Los Angeles G League affiliate. His performance in the G League has been impressive, averaging 26.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks in 34.5 minutes per game. He also boasts an impressive shooting line of .519/.409/.902.

Bufkin's strong play in the G League earned him a 10-day contract from the Grizzlies in November, but he didn’t get to play in any of the 5 games with the team.

The financial aspects of the deal are also noteworthy. The 22-year-old's 10-day contract will earn him $131,970, and the Lakers will incur an identical cap hit. The Lakers are currently operating under a hard cap and cannot sign a free agent to a rest-of-season contract.

The Lakers were initially projected to be able to sign a rest-of-season player by January 18. However, Bufkin's 10-day deal has pushed that date back to January 28.

Bufkin could potentially face his former team, the Atlanta Hawks, on his very first day with the Lakers, as they are scheduled to play on Tuesday night.

