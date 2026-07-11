Lakers Sign AK Okereke: Undrafted Free Agent Lands Two-Way Contract | 2026 NBA Draft Analysis (2026)

The Lakers' Post-Draft Maneuvers: A Strategic Perspective

The NBA Draft is often just the beginning of a franchise's roster-building journey, and the Los Angeles Lakers are no exception. With the 2026 draft in the rearview, the Lakers have swiftly shifted their focus to the undrafted free agent market, making a notable move by signing forward AK Okereke to a two-way contract.

What's intriguing here is the Lakers' strategic approach to filling out their roster. They've demonstrated a keen eye for talent and a willingness to adapt their plans on the fly. Okereke, a former Vanderbilt forward, brings a unique skill set to the table. His improved 3-point shooting, combined with his size and strength, could make him a valuable asset for the Lakers, especially considering their historical preference for forwards with these attributes.

Personally, I find the Lakers' decision-making process fascinating. They entered the draft with a clear plan, trading up to secure Cameron Carr, a promising guard from Baylor. But their subsequent moves reveal a flexible strategy. Trading for the 56th pick and then dealing it away for cash shows a pragmatic approach to roster construction. It's a reminder that sometimes, teams need to be fluid in their plans, adapting to the available talent pool.

One detail that stands out is the Lakers' pursuit of a center in the second round. This suggests a specific need they were looking to address. However, when their preferred options were off the board, they didn't settle. This is a testament to their commitment to quality over quantity, a strategy that often pays off in the long run.

In my opinion, the signing of Okereke is a shrewd move. He may not have been drafted, but his potential is evident. The Lakers are betting on his development, particularly in the shooting department. If his improved shooting translates to the NBA level, he could become a valuable role player. This is a classic example of a team identifying a player's upside and taking a calculated risk.

What many people don't realize is that undrafted free agents often provide great value. They come with a chip on their shoulder, eager to prove their worth. Okereke, with his late-blooming shooting prowess, could be a steal. The Lakers, known for their legendary scouting, might have just added a hidden gem to their roster.

Looking ahead, the Lakers still have two more two-way contracts to fill. Will they continue to target undrafted rookies, or will they bring in seasoned veterans? This is where the team's strategy becomes even more intriguing. Balancing youth and experience is an art, and the Lakers are masters of this craft.

This off-season move by the Lakers is more than just a signing; it's a strategic chess move in the ever-evolving game of NBA roster construction. It's a reminder that building a championship-caliber team requires a combination of foresight, adaptability, and a keen eye for talent. I'm excited to see how Okereke's journey unfolds and how the Lakers continue to shape their roster in the coming weeks.