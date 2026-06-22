Lakers Midseason Review: 1 Year After Luka Doncic Trade - Are They Closer to a Championship? (2026)

One Year Later: Assessing the Impact of Luka Doncic's Trade to the Lakers

In a move that sent shockwaves through the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Luka Doncic a year ago, and now, as the anniversary approaches, we reflect on the trade's impact. The Lakers find themselves back at Madison Square Garden, facing the New York Knicks, a familiar setting for this historic deal.

A Championship Contender?

With a year's perspective, the question arises: Has Doncic's arrival brought the Lakers closer to championship glory? After a 12-month journey, the Lakers' progress is up for debate. Doncic, reflecting on his first season in L.A., expressed optimism, acknowledging the team's potential and the work ahead.

LeBron James, an All-Star veteran, shares Doncic's enthusiasm but also highlights the challenges. "We've had our highs and lows," James said, "but we're building something special." The team's resilience in the face of injuries, including the absence of All-Star guard Austin Reaves, has been a defining factor.

The Reaves Factor

Reaves, a key piece in the Lakers' puzzle, has missed 19 consecutive games due to a calf strain. His presence, or lack thereof, has been a significant variable in the team's performance. Lakers coach JJ Redick emphasized the need for Reaves' full recovery, stating, "We want him back, but only when he's ready."

A Tale of Two Seasons

Despite the injuries, the Lakers' record speaks volumes. Currently at 29-19, they've shown improvement compared to last season's 28-19 mark at this stage. Doncic's arrival, coupled with the team's resilience, has kept them in the playoff hunt.

The Trade's Legacy

Doncic's trade, which saw him join forces with Maxi Kleber in exchange for Anthony Davis and other assets, has left its mark. Interestingly, Doncic's own calf injury upon arrival mirrored Reaves' current situation.

The Future Uncertain

As the trade deadline looms, the Lakers' locker room awaits potential roster moves. Coach Redick believes in the team's current makeup, acknowledging the challenges of building a perfect roster. The team's unity and adaptability have been key to their success so far.

And this is where it gets intriguing: Will the Lakers make a splash at the trade deadline, or will they stick with their current roster? The next few days could define their season. What do you think? Should the Lakers make a move, or trust in their current squad? Let's discuss in the comments!