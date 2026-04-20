Lakers' Jaxson Hayes Suspended for Pushing Wizards Mascot G-Wiz | NBA News & Highlights (2026)

Imagine a basketball game where a player pushes a beloved mascot—yes, the furry, larger-than-life character fans adore—right before tip-off. That’s exactly what happened with Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes, who earned a one-game suspension for shoving the Washington Wizards’ mascot, 'G-Wiz,' during pre-game introductions. But here's where it gets controversial: Was this a harmless moment of frustration or a line-crossing act of unsportsmanlike conduct? Let’s dive in.

The incident occurred last week ahead of the Lakers’ dominating 142-111 victory over the Wizards. Hayes, who came off the bench to contribute 10 points, three rebounds, an assist, and a steal, will serve his suspension on February 5 when the Lakers host the Philadelphia 76ers. The NBA’s statement left no room for ambiguity—this behavior wouldn’t fly. And this is the part most people miss: Mascots, though entertaining, are often team employees in costumes, and physical altercations with them can have serious consequences.

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Hayes’ journey to the Lakers hasn’t been without twists. Drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, his rights were swiftly traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he spent his first four seasons before joining the Lakers in 2023. This suspension marks a rare blemish in his otherwise steady career.

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Here’s the bold question: Should players face stricter penalties for incidents involving mascots, or is a one-game suspension enough? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. After all, in a league where every action is scrutinized, even a pre-game push can spark a heated debate. What’s your take?

Lakers' Jaxson Hayes Suspended for Pushing Wizards Mascot G-Wiz | NBA News & Highlights (2026)

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